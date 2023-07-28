Meet Kabita's Kitchen, Who Turned Her Culinary Passion into Digital Profession on YouTube

Kabita Singh is the driving force behind the immensely popular YouTube cooking channel, Kabita’s Kitchen. With her passion for cooking and penchant for sharing authentic Indian recipes, Kabita has earned a dedicated fanbase and widespread recognition in the culinary world. From delectable regional delicacies to quick and easy meals, Kabita Singh’s kitchen has become a hub for food enthusiasts seeking to explore the flavours of Indian cuisine.

Origin And Ascent To Popularity:

Born and raised in Kolkata, India, Kabita Singh developed a keen interest in cooking from an early age. She always had a flair for experimenting with flavours and techniques to create scrumptious dishes. Kabita’s journey as a cooking influencer began in November 2014 when she launched her YouTube channel, Kabita’s Kitchen. Initially, she started the channel as a hobby to document her recipes and share her culinary expertise with friends and family. In 2017, she secured one million followers and the numbers kept on increasing thereafter.

Milestones And Subscribers:

The channel boasts an impressive 13.3 million subscribers and counting. This remarkable feat is a testament to the channel’s widespread popularity and the trust viewers place in Kabita Singh’s culinary expertise. With millions of subscribers from not just India but all around the world, Kabita Singh has become a prominent culinary influencer on YouTube.

Kabita Singh’s Role Model:

For Kabita Singh her true role model is her mother-in-law. Coming from a remote village, her mother-in-law exemplified the perfect balance between her job and homemaking duties.

Her mother-in-law’s inspiring approach shattered gender stereotypes by never categorising tasks as specifically belonging to men or women. Instead, she wholeheartedly embraced a mindset where all tasks were equally important, regardless of gender.

Kabita, in a chat with Social Samosa, also revealed how her mother-in-law selflessly spent hours helping others with errands, even assisting with banking tasks. Today, Kabita proudly adopts the same belief system, finding motivation in her mother-in-law’s empowering example and embracing a world where gender should never be a barrier to pursuing one’s dreams and responsibilities.

Tedx Talk On Motherhood And Success:

In her inspiring Tedx Talk, Kabita Singh challenged stereotypes and said that motherhood is not the end, but a beautiful new beginning. She shared, “People often say that life comes to an end after marriage or becoming a mother,” but for Kabita, her journey as a mother marked the beginning of something incredible. When her son started going to school, Kabita found herself with extra time on her hands. Taking this opportunity to pursue her passion for cooking, she began experimenting with a variety of dishes for her little one. As she discovered the joy of creating new recipes, the idea of making cooking videos took shape.

For Kabita, the process of shooting, editing, and uploading videos was like being part of a thrilling movie. She enjoyed every step of the journey and after three months of hard work, her channel got monetized, earning her one dollar. Overjoyed with this achievement, she celebrated by throwing a pizza party for her friends. Her dedication and consistency paid off when her 89th video trended on the internet, a stark contrast to the earlier 88 videos that only received a few hundred views.