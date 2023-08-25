Meet Kanan Gill, The 'Unpretentious' Comedian Whose Movie Reviews Made Him YouTube Star

Kanan Gill is a popular sketch and stand-up comedian who has performed at several shows around the world. His stand-up routines have received widespread acclaim and struck a chord with audiences across the country and beyond. The comedian’s ability to connect with his audience through relevant issues works well for him, and over the years, he has managed to make a name for himself in this budding yet popular section of the entertainment industry. Let’s look at Kanan Gill’s life and career, as well as how he rose to fame through the years.

How Was Kanan Gill’s Life Before Rising To Fame?

Kanan Gill was born in Bareilly to a Sikh family and was raised in Dehradun and Delhi. Kanan Gill’s father, Charanjit Singh Gill, was an officer in the Indian Army in addition to being the principal of Rashtriya Military School in Bangalore. He received his academic education at the Ahlcon Public School in New Delhi and the Frank Anthony Public School in Bengaluru before pursuing a B.E. in Computer Science at the MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology.

The humour instinct in him was present forever. Reportedly, he was in a band and eventually ascended to the position of main singer after composing funny songs.

Kanan Gill Journey To Find Success As A Stand Up Comedian-

Kanan Gill spent three years as a software engineer at Exeter Group, Inc. In the interim, he won a competition called Punchline Bangalore, and then again found success at the Comedy Store in Mumbai. This motivated him to quit his job to pursue a career in comedy. He started working as a comic book artist.

He rose to prominence as the host of the popular Pretentious Movie Reviews YouTube series. He and his fellow comedian, Biswa Kalyan Rath, reviewed popular Hindi films in hilarious manners. With their outrageous commentary and hilarious personalities, the duo has created quite a stir in the country with this series.

Eventually, Kanan Gill started hosting the programme Keep It Real for Amazon Prime Video. Kanan then appeared on Comedy Central’s improvisational sketch comedy show, The Living Room. In 2020, his Netflix special, Yours Sincerely, became highly popular. It dealt with addressing your teenage years from an adult’s perspective.

He performed in the sketch comedy show How Insensitive!, a web show known as Better Life Foundation by Them Boxer Shorts, and has famous stand-up shows like Feeling with Kanan and All Correct Opinions, among others. In 2018, he served as a judge on the witty reality show Comicstaan. He co-hosted YouTube Fan Fest in India and also became the name behind the YouTube Comedy Hunt.

In 2017, Kanan Gill also tried his hand at acting. He debuted in Sunhil Sippy’s Noor, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha. The film followed the life of an Indian journalist-writer, as she navigated her way across Mumbai. Kanan Gill played the role of her friend Saad Sehgal.

He recently co wrote the film Aachar & Co., directed by Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy. It was released in June in the Kannada language.

Kanan Gill’s Net Worth:

Kanan Gill’s net worth is believed to be between $4-6 million USD. Reportedly, he also has a spacious bungalow and his own fancy car. The comedian’s main sources of income include stand-up comedy and acting.