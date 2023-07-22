Meet Kartik Sharma, The Man Who Could Pass Off As Virat Kohli's Twin

Virat Kohli is not only admired for his extraordinary skills on the field but also for his impeccable fashion sense and charming appearance. As fans imitate his style, one individual from Haryana, Kartik Sharma, has gained widespread attention for his striking resemblance to the cricketing superstar. With an uncanny resemblance that leaves people baffled, Kartik has become a sensation on social media.

As his pictures and videos went viral, it was revealed that Kartik’s profession lies in an entirely different field and he is a successful software engineer.

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Kartik Sharma said, “I know what you’re thinking, but nope, I’m not Virat Kohli. Wherever I go, people mistake me for him. Some even want to take pictures. Even though I couldn’t take it up professionally, cricket has been my passion and watching Virat Kohli play makes me a better player.”

In the clip, Kartik Sharma can be seen getting mobbed by enthusiastic fans of Virat Kohli and clicking pictures with him. Despite having witnessed Kohli’s matches in the stadium, Kartik has not had the opportunity to meet his idol in person.

Expressing his admiration for the cricketer, Kartik says, “I hope to meet him one day and tell him that I am his biggest fan."

Since its upload on July 21, the video has garnered over 10 million views. Social media users are going gaga over his resemblance to the Indian cricket star. On the other hand, some chose cheeky responses.

A user wrote, “Conspiracy theory, maybe he does replace Virat on certain days, and we will never know.”

Another user joked, “Bro is Virat Kohli from Meesho.”

“You actually look like him, lucky you,” a comment read.

A person added, “I hope his dream comes true.”

A user shared, “You look better than Virat.”

One more jokingly said, “Why does he also look like Ravindra Jadeja?”

Virat Kohli stunned his fans last year when he shared a photo of himself sitting with a group of men and each person looked like his doppelganger and to add to the intrigue, they were all dressed in similar outfits.

The picture of Virat Kohli with his look-alike left social media puzzled.