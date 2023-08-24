Meet Kenny Sebastian, The Stand-up Comedian With Many Talents and a Cup of Tea

Kenneth Sebastian, popularly known as, Kenny Sebastian is one of the biggest English comedy sensations in the nation, creating content tailored for both online platforms and live performances. He wears multiple creative hats as a stand-up comedian, writer, showrunner, musician, and improviser. Kenny's impressive portfolio includes over 2000 shows delivered across the globe. Let’s find out more about him.

About Kenny Sebastian:

Kenny Sebastian was born on December 31, 1990, to Catholic parents in Kerala and was raised in Bangalore. Due to his father Sebastian Chacko’s Navy background, Kenny migrated throughout his childhood. His educational journey took him through various schools, including Kendriya Vidyalaya NAL Bangalore, and he later earned a degree in Visual Arts from Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. Kenny embarked on his stage journey at the age of 19.

Family:

Kenny Sebastian is married to his longtime girlfriend, Tracy Alison. The couple tied the knot on January 16, 2022. He also has a sibling named Kevin James Sebastian.

Career and YouTube Journey:

Kenny's journey to fame began with his innovative concept of turning tweets into musical tunes through the #KennySing4Me initiative. He ventured into various projects, including co-creating and starring in the web series Star Boyz and orchestrating the comedy series The Living Room for Comedy Central. He has also made appearances in other web series like Humorously Yours, Better Life Foundation, and Pushpavalli.

One of his notable achievements is his original series Die Trying (2018), where he showcased his comedic talent. He has collaborated with other comedians, such as Abish Mathew, Kanan Gill, and Kaneez Surka, on projects like The Improvisers: Something from Nothing (2018) and the sketch comedy show Sketchy Behaviour (2019).

His podcast Simple Ken featured many guests and gained popularity on audio streaming platforms and YouTube. Notably, Kenny cherished the intimacy of the SimpleKen community, offering a more intimate and personal connection with his audience. He has also appeared as a judge on the comedy hunt reality show Comicstaan on Amazon Prime Video.

He has hosted the monthly live video blog “Chai Time Comedy with Kenny Sebastian," where he engages in candid conversations with individuals while having a cup of tea.

His passion for comedy and storytelling led him to start his own film production studio, SuperHuman Studioz, where he has been involved in film editing. He edited the Bollywood film Station at the age of 21.

Most Popular Videos on YouTube:

“Taking a Bucket Bath in India,” which premiered on May 25, 2015, has achieved a remarkable milestone, accumulating over 6 million views. This video delves into the cultural experience of bucket baths in India.

“Middle-Class Restaurant Problems,” which premiered on July 13, 2015, is a relatable portrayal of the challenges middle-class Indian individuals, including Kenny himself, encounter in Indian restaurants. With over 12 million views, the video struck a chord with viewers.

“Me, My Mother & Our Maid," which premiered on May 5, 2017, delves into the complex dynamics between Kenny's mother and their maid. This thought-provoking and comedic piece has garnered over 8.5 million views.

“Why Jet Airways Failed,” debuted on July 10, 2019. The video dissects the downfall of Jet Airways while offering Kenny's perspective on airports and pilots in the country. With over 5 million views, the video captures his humorous take on these subjects.

Social Media Presence:

Kenny Sebastian first launched his YouTube channel “Kenny Sebastian" in 2007 and posted his first video “9 Hours to Live" on April 14, 2008. At present, his official YouTube channel boasts a substantial following of over 2.21 million followers.

His Instagram presence garners a significant audience, with over 1 million followers. The comedian remains actively engaged on the platform, frequently treating his followers to brief glimpses of his performances through short clips from his shows.

His Twitter following tallies at 1.6 million followers, although the comedian's activity on the platform is relatively limited.

Meanwhile, on Facebook, his popularity shines with an impressive following of approximately 575K fans. He remains engaged and frequently shares posts, fostering a strong connection with his loyal fan base.