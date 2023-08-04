Meet Khan Sir, Everyone's Favourite Online 'Guru' Who Has Impacted Lives of 21 Million

Khan Sir has gained immense popularity, particularly among students and government job aspirants. It comes as no surprise that many people are fond of him. If you are a student, chances are high that you are familiar with him. His fame continues to soar daily. He is the owner of the renowned YouTube channel Khan GS Research Centre, boasting an impressive subscriber count of approximately 21.3 million.

About Khan Sir:

Khan Sir launched the ‘Khan GS Research Centre’ YouTube channel in April 2019, which has helped propel him to stardom across India. His channel gained one million new members in a single month, making it one of the fastest-growing education channels.

Khan Sir’s teaching style is approachable and transparent, making it simple for anybody to understand hard concepts. His effect is seen not just in Patna but also throughout Bihar, where he is highly recognised and revered as an outstanding educator.

On his channel, you will find General knowledge, Current Affairs, Science and Technology, History, politics, Geography, Economics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, computers, Science and Technology, Defence, Space Technology, Indian and world maps, and Social education videos.

Personal Life:

Faisal Khan, often known as Khan Sir, was born in the Uttar Pradesh district of Gorakhpur in 1993. He comes from a middle-class household; his father is a contractor, and his mother is a homemaker. Faisal’s older brother is an officer in the Indian Army. Iqbal Ahmed Khan is his grandfather’s name. While Khan Sir is not married, some reports indicate that he is engaged.

Khan Sir’s Career:

Khan Sir began teaching with a small group of six students in an institute. His popularity skyrocketed as a result of his remarkable teaching talents and the high quality of his lessons. As a consequence, he increased the class size to 40 to 50 students and finally began teaching sessions with over 150 students.

His fame and popularity developed to the point that, during an interview, Khan Sir stated that the coaching centre owner voiced fear about losing pupils if he left. In 2019, he took a risk and created his own YouTube channel. Since then, he has posted instructive films on a variety of topics, with a particular emphasis on current affairs.

In 2020, Khan Sir furthered his educational venture by introducing his educational app, “Khan Sir Official," which is available on the Google Play Store. This app offers students another platform to access his valuable teaching content and has contributed to his widespread influence and impact in the educational field.

Khan Sir Education Details

Khan Sir began his education at the Parmar Mission School in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. He intended to join the Indian Army after finishing eighth grade but failed the Sainik School admission test.

Following that, he prepared for the Polytechnic test, but his performance was disappointing. He finished his 10th grade at an English-medium school and his 12th grade at a Hindi-medium school.

Undaunted, Khan Sir continued his schooling, getting a Bachelor of Science degree. He completed his education by earning a Master of Science degree from the University of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. He also possesses a Master’s degree in Geography.

Khan Sir: Most popular videos:

His most popular video was on the topic, “What is jail like? What is life like inside the jail? Jail System in India." This video was posted two years ago and has had 56 million views so far.

“1971 India-Pakistan War | Bangladesh | The Indo-Pakistani Wars | How Bangladesh Become a Free Nation" is the second most watched video of the YouTuber, with over 50 million views.

The third most watched video of Khan Sir is about Jet Fuel (ATF) jettison and fuel dumping from fuel tanks in aircraft, which impact the mileage of the aircraft.

Khan Sir Controversy:

Khan Sir found himself embroiled in controversy when students protested against the cancellation of the Railway Recruitment Board’s Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB-NTPC) examination in 2022. The protests in Bihar escalated, with some students resorting to damaging trains and railway equipment belonging to India. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged against Khan Sir after the police took statements from protestors, accusing him and others of encouraging students to participate in the protests.