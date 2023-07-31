Meet Manraj Singh, The Gold Medallist Para-powerlifter Who Repairs Tyre Punctures For Survival

India is growing in sports and the Central and state governments have been encouraging youth to participate in it. Many para-athletes have brought laurels to the country on the international level. Some of them have gained fame for raising India’s flag in a foreign land while some have not received such recognition at the national level. Today, we are bringing one such story of Manraj Singh who is an international para-powerlifter from Punjab. He is currently working at a shop and repairs tyre punctures in cycles, bikes and four-wheelers.

The para-powerlifter, who has won several gold medals by representing Punjab and India at the national and international levels, lives with his family in the small village of Raipur Bet, which is 20 km away from Ludhiana. Manraj told News18 that from repairing punctures of auto-mobiles, he earns enough for the survival of his family and himself.

Manraj also shared that he has not received any financial assistance from the state government for the tournaments he has participated in. He said that when he went to play for the country in Dubai, he had to bear all the expenses which were over Rs 1 lakh. Despite winning a gold medal, when he returned to India, he was not rewarded by the government or the local MLA who came to meet him for his achievements.

Manraj Singh said that the new government is taking measures to encourage youth in participating in sports so they can eradicate the usage of drugs but they are not paying attention towards the para-athletes.

He lives with his parents, wife and two daughters and one of the daughters is also walking in her father’s footsteps. She has been participating in powerlifting as well. She even won a gold medal in a recent tournament held in Punjab. Singh has appealed to the state government for providing financial aid to good players and also urged to divert the youth towards sports as much as they can to prevent them from adopting bad habits like consuming drugs.