Meet Nhong, The Orangutan Who Wraps His Arms Around Women And Kisses Their Cheeks

A woman received more than she had bargained for when visiting a zoo in Thailand after a notorious orangutan groped her breasts and gave a peck on her cheek. This zoo is famous for its antics that have made him the centre of the attraction despite animal groups having objected over the ape being “exploited.” Panisara Rikulsurakan was visiting Safari World Zoo in Bangkok, Thailand when she stopped to sit down and pose with the cheeky orangutan named Nhong.

According to Daily Mail, when Panisara sat down on a bench in front of the ape, he wrapped his long arms around her in an affectionate manner. Soon enough, Nhong flashed his cheeky smile at the visitors before giving a kiss on her cheek which got a fit of laughter from those who were watching. He briefly removed his hand and placed it straight on her breasts.

Panisara was shocked yet maintained her calmness around the ape. She was also seen stroking Nhong as the orangutan lay down in front of her. Nhong pulled the woman closer with his left arm to kiss her cheek to show her affection.

After meeting the primate, Panisara shared that the orangutan is friendly and she loves visiting the safari park to see him. “He is the star attraction because everyone loves having their picture taken with him,” she added.

Despite concerns over the treatment of orangutans in the safari, Panisara mentioned that Nhong is always clean and is treated well. “I don’t think there are any problems. He brings a lot of happiness,” she concluded.

Nhong lives in an enclosure at the Safari World Zoo and one of his roles is to stand with tourists to click pictures. He has learned the habit of touching women’s breasts and kissing them - with encouragement from the handlers and other visitors. It is also said that women specially visit the safari because of the viral videos on social media platforms.

However, concerns have been raised by animal rights groups including PETA complaining that he is being “exploited and humiliated.”

top videos

The zoo has come under the radar multiple times in the past as well after it emerged that it had hosted an event that had orangutans boxing as other apes stood outside the rings banging on drums and dancing in bikinis.

Read all the Latest News here