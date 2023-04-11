CHANGE LANGUAGE
Meet Pearl, The Dog Who Is Tinier Than A TV Remote
Meet Pearl, The Dog Who Is Tinier Than A TV Remote

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 09:19 IST

Delhi, India

Pearl is a two-year-old Chihuahua. (credits: guinnessworldrecords)

Pearl is a two-year-old Chihuahua. (credits: guinnessworldrecords)

The pup, who is smaller than a popsicle, reportedly measures 12.7 cm (5.0 in) in length and 9.14 cm (3.59 in) in height.

A popsicle usually measures more than 5 inches. Pearl, a two-year-old Chihuahua, is smaller than that. Born on September 1, 2020, Pearl has been now been recognised as the world’s shortest-living dog by the Guinness World Records. According to official records, the dog measures 12.7 cm (5.0 in) in length and 9.14 cm (3.59 in) in height. It weighs 553 g. Interestingly, it is tinier than a TV remote and almost the same length as a dollar note. Pearl’s height was measured at Crystal Creek Animal Hospital in Orlando, Florida, where she was born.

To stick to the rules of the record, Pearl’s height was carefully measured from the base of the front leg foot up to the top of the withers in a straight vertical line. The dog’s vet, Dr Giovanni Vergel, used a dog measuring wicket to accurately determine her height three consecutive times. According to GWR, Pearl is 7 times shorter than Jyoti Amge, the world’s shortest woman living. “Say hello to the shortest dog in the world, Pearl," the record was announced via a tweet.

Pearl made its first public appearance in Milan, Italy, on the set of the TV talent show Lo Show Dei Record. The doggo was carried onto the stage by its owner, Vanesa Semler, in an opulent Easter egg-shaped seat. Vanesa informed that Pearl has a calm temperament and was not confused to be on stage in front of a huge live audience. She went on to call Pearl a “diva” and informed that it enjoys eating high-quality food like chicken and salmon, and even “dressing up nice.”

The pocket-sized dog, Pearl, is a relative of Miracle Milly (9.65 cm; 3.8 in). Miracle Milly was the previous record holder of the world’s tiniest dog. Miracle Milly passed away in 2020 before Pearl was born. Pearl is the daughter of Milly’s identical sister.

Vanesa Semler has three other dogs, but Pearl is the smallest one. Vanesa Semler told GWR that she is blessed to have Pearl in her life. “And to have this unique opportunity to break our own record and share with the world this amazing news," the pup’s owner stated.

