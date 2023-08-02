Meet Prajakta Koli, Whose Journey From YouTube to Bollywood is 'MostlyInsane'

Influencer and content creator Prajakta Koli has won the hearts of millions with her clever wit and relatable humour. Her rise to fame came through her YouTube channel, MostlySane, where her viral observational comedy videos have garnered immense popularity. Prajakta’s talent and charisma have firmly established her as one of the most beloved creators in India.

Apart from her successful YouTube career, Prajakta Koli has ventured into the world of Bollywood films and OTT series, showcasing her versatility and expanding her presence in the entertainment industry.

Background:

Born on June 27, 1993, in Mumbai, Prajakta Koli was raised by her parents, Manoj Koli, a real-estate businessman-turned-restaurateur, and Archana Koli, a language teacher. She did her schooling at Vasant Vihar High School in Thane, Mumbai. Later, she pursued a Bachelor of Mass Media degree at the prestigious V. G. Vaze College of Arts, Science, and Commerce. Although she may have been an average student academically, Prajakta actively participated in various cultural activities throughout her school and college days.

Followers on Social media.

Prajakta Koli’s YouTube journey commenced in February 2015, initially with a small number of subscribers. However, her unwavering dedication and consistent efforts over the years have borne remarkable fruit. Today, her YouTube channel has garnered an impressive 7.04 million subscribers. Her engaging content has earned her a massive fan following on Instagram as well, with 7.7 million followers on her handle.

Popular and Recent Videos on YouTube:

Her most recent interview interaction with Kajol on her upcoming show The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha on Disney+ Hotstar.

On Priyanka Chopra’s visit to India, Prajakta did an interview with the Citadel actress.

She even got an opportunity to interview Bill Gates on his visit to Delhi, India.

Forte:

Prajakta Koli’s YouTube journey began with creating humorous and relatable content that resonated with Indian audiences. As her popularity grew, she expanded her channel to host various shows, including Real Talk Tuesday, where she conducts interviews with numerous Bollywood celebrities. Prajakta also engages with her audience through the series Sawaal Saturday, where she shares videos addressing their questions and concerns.

Her journey from a Radio Jockey to a YouTuber:

Prajakta’s passion for radio was evident from an early age, as she spent hours listening to radio jockeys (RJs). In sixth grade, she made up her mind to pursue a career as a radio jockey. Her journey began as an intern at Mumbai’s Fever 104 FM, where she got the chance to host her show, Call Centre, after a year. Unfortunately, the show didn’t meet expectations, leading Prajakta to make the difficult decision to resign. During her internship, she met Sudeep Lahiri, Vice President of One Digital Entertainment, who saw her potential and recommended her to explore the world of YouTube, focusing on generating amusing and interesting videos.

Achievements:

In February 2019, Prajakta Koli was included in Forbes’ renowned “30 under 30" list. In addition, Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, recognised her services to women’s concerns on International Women’s Day in 2022. Prajakta Koli recently completed a novel that she began in lockdown. She shared her overall experience in a YouTube video of how she began writing about her own feelings throughout the lockdown.

Personal Life:

Beyond her professional success, Prajakta’s personal life has also attracted attention. She is in a relationship with Vrishank Khanal, and the couple frequently shares adorable pictures of their relationship on social media. Vrishank is a lawyer by profession.

Acting Career:

Prajakta’s acting prowess has garnered praise from critics and audiences alike. Notable performances in projects such as the short film Khayali Pulao (2020), the Netflix series Mismatched (2020-2022), and the Bollywood film JugJugg Jeeyo (2022) have solidified her position as a versatile artist. She was recently seen in Vidya Balan’s film, Neeyat, in which she portrayed the role of Gigi.

Prajakta Koli’s journey is a testament to the power of creativity, hard work, and determination. From her humble beginnings to becoming a prominent influencer, she continues to win the hearts of millions and inspire aspiring content creators across India.