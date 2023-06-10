Meet Sanjay Sharma Who Sells Churan In This Unique Style In Madhya Pradesh's Datiya

In India, street vendors have a unique style to announce their arrival, be it vegetable sellers, kabadiwalas or even the unique tune that popcorn sellers use to attract customers. Sometimes their style might also make you go out and look at what the vendor is selling. Now, a video of a street vendor selling churan by singing a song, curated by him, is making a buzz around the internet. Sanjay Sharma is a resident of Datia district but lives in Rahli of Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh and sells churan on the street with his unique style as he plays ‘damru’ while singing the song.

The song is not only funny to hear but Sanjay has incorporated the importance of relationships with family and his product. The street vendor also shares the benefit of churan while singing the song. Speaking with News18, Sanjay Sharma shared that people not only like his way of selling the churan but also know that the product is a great ayurvedic medicine for digestion.

He prepares the powder at home by mixing things like amla, harra, baheda and shof and sells it on the street. Sanjay Sharma runs the family business and also fulfils his passion for singing at the same time. His unique style has created an identity for himself in the area. Before buying his churan, customers love to hear him sing while he packs it for them.

Sanjay has been selling churan by singing for 20 years, which he inherited from his uncle. His uncle used to sell the churan in the same way in their village and he is carrying forward the tradition.

Earlier, singer Bhuban Badyakar, a resident of Lakshminarayanpur village in Birbhum’s Dubrajpur village in West Bengal, who was a peanut seller, rose to fame after his video went viral last year of him singing Kacha Badam.