Meet Sarah de Lagarde, The First Person To Have An AI-controlled Bionic Arm

We are all aware that AI (Artificial Intelligence) is the future of our world. In the coming years or maybe in a decade or two, AI will likely have a much more important role to play in our daily lives. Have you ever given thought to AI-controlled bionic arms? Well if you are a superhero fan, the first thing that would come to your mind would be Doctor Octopus, the popular supervillain appearing as a foe of Spiderman. He is shown to have 4 bionic tentacles protruding from his back which are controlled by an artificial intelligence which can read his mind.

While this is part of fiction, parallels can be drawn with a similar real-life case, touted to be the first one in the world.

A woman from London is the first person in the world to be using an artificial bionic arm using AI technology after she lost an arm and a limb in an accident. During her commute home from work in September of last year, Sarah de Lagarde lost her balance at a train station and fell into the space between the train and the platform. Her right leg and arm were crushed and had to be amputated after being airlifted to the hospital. Refusing to live life as a differently abled person, Sarah began to look for alternatives when she came across the concept of the bionic arm.

According to a report in The Times, the bionic arm has AI technology that can ‘learn’ the movements that she makes more frequently and the software will incorporate those moments. Sarah now calls herself 80 percent human and 20 percent robot. You can get a glimpse of the arm here.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CsyEgqnAuX2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The cost of getting the bionic arm installed was almost Rs 2.6 crore. When her family was informed that it is difficult to obtain above-the-elbow prostheses and would need to pay for a “decent functioning arm" privately, they began raising money for the bionic arm. Luckily for them, more money than was needed for the arm was raised during the fundraising.

She said she was able to take her family on their first trip together since she was injured in the most recent update on her social media handle

“.When I was healthy, I climbed Kilimanjaro seven months ago. In a hospital bed six months ago, I believed I would never be able to move, much less go for a walk. But now I have got a new lease on life," Sarah said to The Times.