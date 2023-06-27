Meet Scooter, Crowned The World's Ugliest Dog With A Cash Prize Of Rs 1.7 Lakh

A seven-year-old Chinese crested dog named Scooter was crowned the winner of the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest on Friday, June 23. The contest, held as part of the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, has been a renowned event for the past 50 years. Its purpose is to promote dog adoption, highlighting extraordinary canines that have overcome challenging conditions and celebrating their imperfections. Scooter, the deserving champion, was awarded a cash prize of $1,500 (equivalent to Rs 1.22 lakh) and a trophy for his victory.

Tawny Tesconi, CEO of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds and Event Center, stated that the World’s Ugliest Dog contest is a celebration of the unique qualities that make these dogs lovable. Many of the participants in the contest are rescued from shelters and puppy mills, and the event utilises its fun and notoriety to raise awareness for dog adoption. Tesconi emphasized that dogs deserve loving homes regardless of any physical abnormalities they may have, as they are cherished members of the family.

Scooter, according to Today, is adopted by Linda Celeste Elmquist, who is also a member of the Saving Animals From Euthanasia (SAFE) rescue group. Born with deformed back legs and backward joints, Scooter was initially turned into animal control in Tuscon for euthanasia by his breeder. However, the Saving Animals From Euthanasia group came to his rescue, ultimately leading to his adoption by Elmquist. Elmquist had been keeping an eye on Scooter during his previous owner’s care, assisting with his medical appointments. When the previous owner could no longer care for Scooter, Elmquist stepped in and has been his owner for seven months now.

Elmquist highlighted that Scooter, aside from his deformity, is just like any other dog and has a particular fondness for braunschweiger sausage. Since puppyhood, Scooter has been using his front legs to walk, and as he has gotten older, he tends to tire more easily. When taking breaks, he sits on his back legs like a tripod. Due to his backward legs, he has a unique way of going to the bathroom by flinging it up in the air when he lands on his feet.

To assist Scooter with mobility, he was evaluated by a physical therapist and provided with a cart. Although it took some time for him to adjust, he now moves faster and can accomplish things he couldn’t before.