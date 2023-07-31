Meet Tanmay Bhat, The 'OP' of Desi YouTube Who Gave Us Memorable AIB Sketches

Comedian Tanmay Bhat became a social media sensation writing funny sketches for AIB. He was once the CEO of the company and has more than a decade-long experience in content creation. Not only has he appeared in various shows including Comedy Premium League and Comicstaan, but the YouTuber also keeps his viewers entertained with his “Tanmay Reacts" videos. The 36-year-old has interviewed several prolific personalities including Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. The road to fame was quite tumultuous for the Tanmay which included multiple legal issues. Here, we have curated everything that you need to know about his personal and professional life.

Professional Career

Tanmay Bhat has performed at multiple stand-up shows including one organized by comedian and actor Vir Das. He made his debut with UTV Bindass’ Hass Ley India and ventured into screenplay and dialogue writing for several shows including MTV India’s Wassup and NDTV Imagine’s Oye! It’s Friday! with Farhan Akhtar. He has written scripts for several TV award shows including Filmfare, Stardust, Balaji, and Star Parivaar. In 2018, he appeared as a judge on the first season of the stand-up show Comicstaan aired by Amazon Prime Video. When it comes to movies, Tanmay has made small cameos in Mr. X and Ragini MMS. He also created a massive buzz for his appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan.

AIB

It was in 2013 when Tanmay Bhat co-founded AIB along with Gursimran Khamba, Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya. Initially, AIB was only a YouTube channel where the comedians shared funny sketches and stand ups. Two years after opening the channel, AIB turned into a creative agency that began producing branded content for clients. On YouTube, the comedy group continued to create song parodies, mimicry-based content, and more.

YouTube journey

In 2019, the comedian began his own YouTube channel, which currently has 4.49 million subscribers. The content of his page revolves around making daily vlogs, reaction videos, and game streaming vlogs. He has organized live streaming sessions for raising money for social causes. Tanmay has donated to several charities fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and raised funds for planting trees in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony.

Personal life & Education

Born on June 23, 1987 in Mumbai, Tanmay Bhat completed his schooling from the Seth Chunilal Damodardas Barfiwala High School in Mumbai. He went on to pursue his higher education at the RD National & WA Science College and Jai Hind College.

Controversies

An FIR was filed against Tanmay Bhat by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena over a video mimicking Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar in 2016. The video that garnered massive flak on social media was deemed offensive against the prolific personalities. Following the incident, Mumbai Police requested Google and YouTube the removal of the controversial video.

In 2018, Tanmay Bhat was suspended from his position as AIB CEO following Mahima Kukreja and Utsav Chakraborty’s MeToo controversy. Mahima accused Utsav, who worked for AIB, of sending lewd photographs and messages to her and other women via social media applications. Tanmay Bhat and several other comedians who were aware of the allegations of harassment continued to stay quiet and work with him. It didn’t take long for AIB to announce Tanmay Bhat will step away from his association with the company temporarily. Several months later, AIB announced that Tanmay was no longer suspended but removed from his CEO position. He was also subsequently removed from the judge panel of Comicstaan season 2.

Tanmay Bhat health

Tanmay Bhat spoke about his depression publicly in 2019 following facing heat for his inaction in the complaints made against Utsav Chakraborty. He revealed suffering from clinical depression in a series of Instagram stories. “After everything that happened in October, I’m mentally checked out. I feel almost paralyzed and unable to participate socially, online or even offline. A big part of my self-worth growing up as someone who looked like me became my work," he wrote. In addition to this, Tanmay often vocalizes his struggle with body weight issues.