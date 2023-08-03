Meet Technical Guruji, The Sensation of Desi YouTube Who Has More Subs Than 'MKBHD'

Gaurav Choudhary stands out as one of India’s most prominent and influential YouTubers. Popularly known as Technical Guruji, he has carved a niche for himself in the tech community, captivating millions with his tech reviews, gadget unboxings, and informative content. His ability to communicate complex tech concepts in a relatable manner has garnered him a massive fan base not just in India but across the globe.

Let’s explore the life and journey of this internet sensation to understand what makes him a favourite among tech enthusiasts.

Early Life and Education

Born on May 7, 1991, in Rajasthan, India, Gaurav Choudhary had a passion for technology from a young age. He pursued his engineering degree in the field of microelectronics from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, Dubai campus. After completing his education, Gaurav went on to work for a leading MNC in Dubai. However, his real journey to fame began when he decided to pursue his passion for technology by sharing his knowledge and insights on YouTube.

The Rise of Technical Guruji

On October 18, 2015, Gaurav Choudhary launched his YouTube channel, Technical Guruji, with the mission to simplify complex tech concepts and bridge the gap between technology and its users. His initial videos focused on technical tips and tutorials, but he quickly gained popularity for his engaging and informative technical reviews and unboxing of the latest gadgets.

What sets Technical Guruji apart from other tech YouTubers, is his ability to connect with his audience in Hindi, the most widely spoken language in India. His content is not only informative but also relatable, making him accessible to millions of viewers across the country.

Content and Impact

As his subscriber count grew, Gaurav Choudhary diversified his content to cater to a broader audience. Today, his channel covers a wide range of topics, including smartphone reviews, tech news, app recommendations, product comparisons, and insightful discussions on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and virtual reality.

Technical Guruji’s dedication and passion for his work have earned him numerous accolades, including the YouTube Diamond Play Button for surpassing 10 million subscribers, making him one of the top tech creators on the platform. Currently, he enjoys a fanbase of 23M subscribers.

Take a look at some of his most viewed videos:

Beyond YouTube

Gaurav Choudhary’s influence extends beyond his YouTube channel. He is an active presence on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, where he interacts with his fans, known as TG Family, and keeps them updated on the latest tech trends. He has a family of 2.8M followers on his Instagram handle. Additionally, he is a sought-after tech influencer, partnering with various tech brands and companies to promote their products and events. His collaborations have further cemented his position as an authoritative figure in the tech space.

Net Worth

He resides in a Dubai house valued at Rs 60 crore. According to a report by DNA, Gaurav Choudhary’s estimated net worth is 45 million dollars, which amounts to Rs 369 crore in current terms. His car collection consists of 11 vehicles, including a blue Rolls Royce Ghost valued at Rs 8 crore, a gifted McLaren GT worth Rs 4.75 crore, a Range Rover Vogue costing Rs 2.10 crore, a Porsche Panamera GTS priced at Rs 1.90 crore, another Porsche Panamera at Rs 1.89 crore, a Mercedes Benz G-Class valued at Rs 1.72 crore, and a premium sedan BMW 750Li worth Rs 1.42 crore. Additionally, he owns a Mercedes Benz 500ML priced at Rs 81.70 lakh, an Audi A6 at Rs 68 lakh, and the top model of Mahindra Thar at Rs 15.54 lakh. His estimated monthly earning is approximately Rs 1 crore.

Philanthropy and Social Initiatives

Apart from his technical pursuits, Gaurav Choudhary is known for his philanthropic endeavours. He has supported various charitable causes and actively uses his platform to raise awareness about social issues and contribute positively to society.