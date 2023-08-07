Meet Techno Gamerz, Whose Love for Contra Made Him The Biggest YouTuber of India

Have you ever wondered what it might be like to make a livelihood playing video games professionally? Ujjwal Chaurasia, a 21-year-old YouTuber known as Techno Gamerz, is one of the popular names in the online gaming that has resonated the most and won the most respect. He has earned over millions of followers and subscribers, all credits to his outstanding gaming abilities, endearing attitude, and steadfast dedication to his trade.

Let’s us know more about this YouTuber:

Early life:

Ujjwal Chaurasia, often known online as Techno Gamerz, is a popular gamer and YouTuber from India. He has gained a large fan base due to his gaming videos, tutorials, and live streamings. The YouTuber holds the title of being the second most well-known gaming YouTuber in India. He was born on January 12, 2002, in Delhi, India. His parents and older brother lived in a middle-class home with him during his early years. Ujjwal’s love of video games dates back to his early years, when he enjoyed playing Contra and Mario on his 8-bit gaming system.

Birth of Techno Gamerz Channel:

When Ujjwal got his first smartphone in his 12th standard, his life took a big shift. His first experience with Clash of Clans on his smartphone signalled the beginning of a brand-new universe of opportunities and difficulties. He deepened his investigation of the gaming world by playing well-known titles like Clash Royale, PUBG Mobile, and Free Fire. Ankit Chaurasia, Ujjwal’s sibling, was already knowledgeable about gaming and YouTube. He explained to Ujjwal the possibilities of YouTube and how it might be used to launch a career. Ujjwal was counselled by Ankit to put more effort into producing high-quality material for his videos.

Techno Gamerz ultimately attained the YouTube milestone of 1000 subscribers after them tirelessly uploading gaming videos daily for almost four months. To further increase his subscriber count to 2 lakh, it took him around 2 to 2.5 years, demonstrating his continuous advancement and perseverance.

The Breakthrough Moment:

Ujjwal decided to play Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) and there is no second doubt that it was a turning point in his life. He took advantage of the game’s attractiveness after realising how popular it was by making Hindi commentary videos just for his Indian audience. He quickly piqued the interest of the audience with his innovative narrative technique and entertaining commenting style, which fueled the expansion of his channel. As Ujjwal’s popularity grew, he broadened his range of material by exploring titles like Call of Duty, Hitman 3, PUBG Mobile, and Minecraft.

Most Popular videos on Channel:

1) The video, “GAME ON - UJJWAL X Sez On The Beat (Official Music Video)” has most views on the channel with over 88 million views. The video was posted 2 years ago.

2) “Train Escape from granny’s house” is the second most watched video on his channel with 63 million views. This video was posted on September 15, 2021.

3) Top third video that ranks on his channel is “I finally escaped granny house.” Posted on June 15, 2021, the video has over 59 million views.

Total number of YouTube channels:

Techno Gamerz is the main channel of Ujjwal, that currently boasts 34.8 million subscribers. Apart from this, following are the channels that the YouTuber has:

1.Ujjwal: This channel was launched in January 2018. It focuses exclusively on gaming videos. It started off with Clash of Clans gameplays before switching to PUBG. The majority of the footage on the channel focuses on high-kill solo PUBG gameplay, but more lately, Ujjwal has added vlogs to the mix. Currently the channel has 9.63 million subscribers.

2.Ujjwal Shorts: This channel was launched in February 2022 in response to the growing demand for short, entertaining videos. The channel has boosts over 5.18 million subscribers. It caters to those who want short videos rather than gaming videos that are lengthier.

3.Techno: This channel, which was just introduced in January 2023, concentrates on material with a technological theme. The most recent uploads cover a variety of subjects, such as supercar features, bicycle stunts, and RC vehicle demonstrations. This channel currently has 2.56 million subscribers.