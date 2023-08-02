CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Meet The 80-year-old MP Man, Who Has Been Selling Dholaks For 40 Years To Earn A Living

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 11:09 IST

Delhi, India

His Dholaks fetch him somewhere between Rs 600-1200.

Lachhi Dada has been making wooden dholak, manjira, and other such traditional musical instruments for the last 40 years.

Many of us are adopting the Western lifestyle and prefer listening to rock music and playing electronic instruments. Some people are still working around the clock to keep traditional music alive. There are specific regions in India that are still popular for their cultural events. One such place is the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh. In this region, folk songs and Bundeli dance are performed on the tunes and rhythm of Dholak, Nagade, Mridang, and Manjira. In the Damoh district of this region, there is a village named Saria, where an 80-year-old man is still making wooden dholaks and dhulkias for his livelihood.

The man named Lachhi Dada is struggling financially. He, with the help of his family, has been making wooden dholak, manjira, and other such traditional musical instruments for the last 40 years to earn his livelihood. These instruments are sold in the markets for Rs 600 to 1200. It is worth mentioning that even today, people in rural areas prefer these instruments over any other kind of music and musical instruments.

It may appear to be an easy task, but the making of Dholak is not everyone’s cup of tea. It takes around 4 to 5 days of hard work to complete one article. One needs to take a wooden piece, which is made to go through various stages including cutting, smoothening, grinding, and polishing as well. Mind you, giving the article the required space is the most difficult task. One needs to master the skills of using wood barrels, leather sheet caps, and bamboo sticks in the right way. Once done, the article is tested by the artisans and then, it is sold to the customers.

Simply put, musical instruments like Mridang, Manjira, and Dholak are not only a source of entertainment, but for people like Lachhi Dada, it is a source of income. It won’t be wrong to state that people like Lachhi Dada are contributing a lot when it comes to keeping our cultural music alive, even in the digital era.

August 02, 2023
