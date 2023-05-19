This Mumbai Dog Uses Local Train For His Daily Commute

In the bustling city of Mumbai, where humans rely heavily on local trains for their daily commutes, a surprising passenger has joined the daily struggle of public commute. Meet the four-legged commuter that has become an internet sensation overnight. Yes, you heard it right. A stray dog has become a regular traveller on the local train, captivating the hearts of Mumbaikars and social media users alike. A viral video capturing the dog’s journey from Borivali to Andheri stations has sparked a wave of awe and admiration for this furry adventurer. The video captures the surprising moment when an adorable dog confidently hops onto the local train. With eager eyes, it peers out the door as the train begins its journey, leaving co-passengers amazed by this extraordinary sight.

Even the humans who are just trying to get on with their commute look a little confused at first. But they soon embrace the dog who keeps sitting and eventually lays casually down by the door. The caption accompanying the video introduces this furry traveller as a “regular commuter of the local train in Mumbai," encapsulating the special routine this dog seems to have created for itself.

The video has staked up nearly 7.5 lakh views along with a flood of comments from social media users who just could not get enough of the dog’s cuteness. “I certainly want to know what time train from Borivali station and platform so I can go meet this little happiness," a user wrote while expressing her desire to meet the cute dog.

Another person recalled seeing the dog during her travel on the Mumbai metro. “Yes I have seen him, he gets back to Andheri at night ,he is such a smart babu," the comment read.

“Love to see them roam freely, take a free train ride and co-exist peacefully," wrote another user.

