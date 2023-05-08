Meet The Mystery Man With Iconic Mullet And Moustache At King Charles’ Coronation

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, have been crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The event was just like it was supposed to be full of pageantry and traditions with the right touch of modernity. Despite the sky pouring down on the royal procession, it did not dampen the mood of the day. Yet, turns out, it was not just King Charles’ day at the end. Royal watchers who had been glued to their television screens to watch the historical event unfold found a mystery man they wanted to know all about. After all, how could they overlook the man with the iconic mullet and moustache at the King’s coronation?

People were quick to take snaps of their television screens and hop on to Twitter to ask for some help about the mystery man in the handlebar moustache and the most iconic mullet they had ever seen. Needless to say, Twitter users were having a field day with all the conspiracy theories coming in about who this man could be. A Twitter user wrote, “I refuse to believe that this isn’t one of the Beastie Boys.” He also shared a close-up shot of what looked like their television screen.

I refuse to believe that this isn’t one of the Beastie Boys. pic.twitter.com/kYwtdqCWS4— Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) May 6, 2023

Naturally one of the conspiracy theories pointed towards the man being a return of a character named Tony Clifton created by comedian and performance artist Andy Kaufman. “Please, that’s Tony Clifton,” wrote a user.

“It’s giving me Tom DeLonge in the Blink 182 ‘First Date’ music video vibes,” wrote a Twitter user.

It's giving me Tom DeLonge in the Blink 182 'First Date' music video vibes pic.twitter.com/szsNivbuKd— Jack Beresford (@JackBeresford86) May 6, 2023

Helpful as every, other Twitter users pointed him out in the right direction regarding the identity of the mystery man. “It’s Sir Karl Jenkins CBE, (age 76) Welsh composer who’s work was performed at the Coronation. He’s cool,” wrote one.

it’s Sir Karl Jenkins CBE, ( age 76) welsh composer who’s work was performed at the Coronation . He’s cool— DavidGArnold (@DavidGArnold) May 6, 2023

Karl Jenkins, who grew up in Penclawdd on the Gower Peninsula and attended Gowerton Grammar School, studied music at Cardiff University (B.Mus) and the Royal Academy of Music in London (LRAM). In 2011, a worldwide survey revealed that he was one of the most frequently performed living composers. Among his most well-known works is The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace, which has been performed nearly 3,000 times since its premiere at the turn of the millennium, along with the globally recognized Adiemus.

Read all the Latest News here