Meet Uttarakhand Doctor Who Has Done More Than 50,000 Surgeries At The Age Of 50

Dr. Ashwani Kumar Choubey, a senior surgeon from Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, is drawing the attention of all for a remarkable feat. He has performed more than 50 thousand operations at the age of 50 and the news is currently going viral. He is posted at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Community Health Center in Kichha.

Dr. Ashwani Kumar first joined a government hospital in Srinagar in 2003 and he was transferred to Uttarkashi in 2009 after 6 years of service.

After serving there for 9 years, in 2018 he joined the Community Health Centre in Kichha of Udham Singh Nagar district. Patients from many districts of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh come to him for treatment. The government has honoured him many times for his excellent work.

According to reports, Dr. Ashwani Kumar Choubey claims that he has done more than 30,000 minor and 20,000 major operations so far. Dr Choubey joined Kichha Community Health Centre in 2018, when it was made a referral centre. The patients from Kichha used to go to big other towns and big cities for surgeries. However, now Dr Choubey is catering to all their needs.

Patients come in large numbers from Srinagar, Uttarkashi, Udham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand, and Rampur, Bareilly, Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh to get treatment from Dr. Choubey.

Dr. Kumar told in a recent media interaction that when he came to Kichha for the first time in 2018, there was no good arrangement for surgery, because there was no surgeon in the hospital for a long time. After joining, he put the problem in front of the higher officials and former MLA Rajesh Shukla. After this, he started doing 5 to 6 small and big operations daily. Then patients started coming from the neighbouring towns for treatment at Kichha Community Health Centre. He also shared that he has been honoured with the Certificate of Excellence For family planning, by the Governor.

Apart from this, Indramani Bhatt, a patient from Uttarkashi, said that he has known Dr. Ashwani Kumar Choubey since he was posted in Uttarkashi. When the government had transferred him to Kichha in 2018, we protested and demanded to keep him in Uttarkashi, but the government did not listen to our demand. He said that the surgeon takes great care of the patients and tries to provide better treatment, so we have come here to get treatment from Uttarkashi.

