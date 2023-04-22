Meet Virat Kohli In ‘Rural Rajasthani Look’ And It Is A Super Six

It’s no secret that Virat Kohli enjoys a massive fan following all over the world. The former India captain has been an inspiration to millions not just because of his performances with the bat but also for his leadership abilities. Kohli fans have never shied away from depicting him in different avatars in their artworks. One fan has showcased such a version of Virat Kohli that you could not have imagined. The RCB batter has been shown in a Rajasthani look.

Teju Jangid, an artist from Jodhpur decided to depict Virat’s“rural Rajasthani look." Jangid shared a clip on Instagram showing what went into creating the artwork. Kohli was shown with a red turban, kurta and a locket. His beard and moustache had been altered.

Instagram users were stunned by Jangid’s artistic skills and called him a “great artist." Several said that Virat looked similar to his India teammate Ravindra Jadeja. “Jadeja lag raha hai,”a user commented. “From Virat to jaddu,” another wrote.

“Try this on MS Dhoni,” a fan requested. Others said this was how Kohli would have looked if he was born in Rajasthan. “If Virat Kohli was born in Rajasthan,” a user remarked.

This is not the first time an artist has shown Virat Kohli in a different avatar. A few days ago, a Twitter account shared artificial intelligence-generated images of Indian cricketers as kids. The epic thread also featured a photo of Virat Kohli as a toddler.

https://twitter.com/7Gaurav8/status/1610612168684367872

Virat Kohli had earlier shared some photos from an indoor kids’ park. He was seen having a good time at the park. “Dil toh baccha hai ji (still a child at heart)," Kohli wrote while sharing the photos.

https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1647505653831983105

Virat Kohli did not reveal the location of the photos but one can assume that the India cricketer was spending some quality time with his daughter Vamika.

Kohli plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. The right-handed batter has performed phenomenally in this edition of the tournament. The RCB opener has four half-centuries in IPL 2023. Fans will be hoping that Kohli continues his dominating run in the next game, when RCB will face Rajasthan Royals on April 23.

