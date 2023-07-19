Meet Walter Summerford, The Man Who Survived Four Lightning Strikes; Once Even After His Death

The monsoon season brings relief and joy to many, but for some, it can be a source of distress due to the constant lightning and thunder. In a remarkable and unfortunate tale, a man named Walter Summerford experienced the unimaginable — he was struck by lightning not once, but four times throughout his lifetime. While the odds of being struck by lightning even once are incredibly slim, Summerford defied those odds most extraordinarily.

Walter Summerford served as a Major in the British Army during World War I. His first encounter with lightning occurred in 1918 while he was riding a horse in Belgium. The lightning strike left him paralyzed from the waist down, causing him to be discharged from the military. Determined to overcome this setback, Summerford embarked on a slow rehabilitation process in Vancouver, where he eventually regained the ability to walk.

However, fate had more in store for Summerford. In 1924, six years after his first lightning strike, he found himself fishing on a local river. Unbeknownst to him, he had positioned himself under a tree that became a target for a sudden lightning bolt. The strike affected his entire right side, rendering him partially paralyzed once again. Despite this setback, Summerford persevered through rehabilitation and regained his ability to use his legs. He developed a deep appreciation for the outdoors and the wonders of nature.

Tragically, lightning struck Summerford for the third time in 1930, exactly six years after his second encounter. This particular strike was unlike the previous two, leaving him completely paralyzed from head to toe. Bedridden in a hospital, Summerford fought for his life for two arduous years before passing away in 1932. Medical experts who examined his case considered it a miracle that he had even survived the third lightning strike.

The extraordinary saga of Walter Summerford did not end there. Four years after his death, lightning struck once again, but this time it targeted his gravestone. The uncanny event serves as a testament to the astonishing series of lightning strikes that Summerford endured during his lifetime.