Meme Collab: Bad Luck Brian Meets Doge

Welcome to the wacky world of memes. Well, we’re talking multiverse-level memes that have real-life meeting meme royalty. The crossover so epic it’s like memes on steroids. In the land of the rising memes (Japan, of course!), Bad Luck Brian, now known as @solidbadluck on Instagram, and Doge, rocking the handle @ownthedoge, came face to face. It was a collision of comedic forces that sent the internet into frenzy. The memes that have ruled our social media feeds were now converging in the physical realm.

It was like a collision of OMG and LOL that shook the meme verse to its very core.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Own The Doge (@ownthedoge)

The internet practically exploded with excitement when news broke about this epic meme meetup. Both the icons shared this news on their Instagram handles. Comment sections were on fire, with users typing at warp speed to express their sheer joy. One user simply wrote, “Two Meme legends" And the flood of love and appreciation just kept pouring in.

Bad Luck Brian, a.k.a. Kyle Craven, became an internet sensation after his ordinary yearbook photo caught everyone attention on social media. He’s come a long way from the viral photo. He’s living the dream of a normal adult life, complete with a wife and kids. Who would’ve thought that the curse of bad luck could turn into a blessing of meme glory?

And then we have Doge—Kabosu in the real world—a Shiba Inu who’s conquered the internet with those adorable expressions and broken English captions. From meme fame to inspiring Dogecoin, this pup knows how to make us go “such wow" and “very doge."

Can you believe memes have their own secret underground economy? (Not really, but yes!)

The original Doge meme image sold for a staggering USD$4 million (roughly Rs 33 crores). Yep, you read that right! The image that captured the hearts of millions can now buy a small country (well, maybe not, but you get the point). Such value, much cash!

Meanwhile, Bad Luck Brian’s meme-turned-NFT raked in a cool USD$37,000 (roughly Rs 30.5 lakh). Talk about turning bad luck into good luck—and then into dollar bills! It’s a real-life meme success story.