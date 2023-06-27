Men Getting Window Seat to Accompany Pal Who Forgot His ID to Bar is Pure Friendship Goals

Imagine that you’ve planned an exciting weekend filled with thrills, and it all revolves around a party at a lively bar. However, just as you arrive, you realise that one of your friends has committed the ultimate party foul – they’ve forgotten their ID, an absolute necessity for entry. Now you face a dilemma: should you all turn back and head home together or leave your unfortunate friend behind? It’s a disheartening thought, to say the least.

In a delightful twist of events, these men managed to find a solution that was both heartwarming and hilarious. Instead of leaving their ID-less friend to his fate, the remaining duo cunningly secured a cozy corner seat right by the window to accompany their pal standing outside! Thus, the amusing story drew admiration and amusement from all who witnessed it.

In fact, it originally unfolded on Twitter when user @littleidiotgirI shared a photo capturing the scene. The image featured the two men seated at the window table, with their friend visible outside as they engaged in a conversation. The poster, thoroughly captivated by this remarkable display of friendship, couldn’t resist sharing it with their online community.

Accompanied by the photo, they expressed their ongoing fascination, stating, “can’t stop thinking about these guys whose friend forgot his ID, so they got a table by the window and were just chatting with him outside." The heartwarming tale quickly went viral, earning praise and admiration as users hailed it as the epitome of “pure friendship goals."

“Adapting to the environment at its finest," commented a user while another one exclaimed, “This is what real love looks like."

Interestingly, the viral tweet reached the men in the photo as one of them took to the comment section and revealed, “I’m glad people recognize me and the boys." He further shared his amusement, stating, “I’m on the left,we are all dying laughing, great pic."

Just the power of friendship and the endless possibilities it can unlock!

