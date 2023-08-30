Men Holding 300 Guinness World Records Attempts New Challenge Of 153 Hugs In A Minute

What is the customary way to greet someone? Well, it often involves either shaking hands or giving a hug. While this gesture might seem ordinary, two individuals recently aimed to break the Guinness World Record for the most hugs exchanged within a minute.

David Rush and Josh Horton, both prolific record holders with a collective count of 300 Guinness World Records, have potentially accomplished yet another remarkable feat. They attempted to break the existing record of 138 hugs in one minute, previously set by Anthony Anderson and Darius Rucker during the filming of Carpool Karaoke in 2019.

Sharing the successful culmination of their Guinness World Record endeavour, Rush made the announcement on his YouTube channel: “We smashed the world record for most hugs in 1 minute - 153 hugs."

Hailing from Idaho, Rush stands as a holder of over 250 Guinness titles, and his accomplishments, including those from TikTok, YouTube, and juggling, push the count beyond 300, despite some instances of “overlap."

“From America’s Got Talent to a wild YouTube adventure, we’re rewriting the record books," Rush expressed about their recent joint venture. “We redefined the rules, went hug-crazy, and ended up breathless but victorious. The slow-mo drama led us to a solid 153 hugs submitted to Guinness World Records," he said. Watch the video here:

During their preparations for the hug extravaganza, Rush and Horton had a vision: they realised that they didn’t necessarily have to lower their hands after each hug, contrary to the specific requirement stipulated by Guinness criteria. This realisation came to light upon reviewing the 2019 recording video.

Referring to Krishna Kumar’s 2016 attempt, Rush remarked, “The previous record holders didn’t necessarily always get it down to the side, so we were like, We’re not going to follow that rule."

The video from Rush’s YouTube channel, Record Breaker Rush, showcases this endearing record-breaking attempt, with Horton experiencing shortness of breath midway through the attempt. While the duo maintains confidence in their success in breaking the record for the most hugs within 60 seconds, the final verdict rests upon verification by Guinness World Records.

Rush stated that he has submitted the evidence to Guinness World Records and anticipates a prompt response.

Guinness explains on their website, “The length of time for the application process and then the evidence review for the attempt itself depends on the type of application you have selected."