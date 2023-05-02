Met Gala 2023 Features Stars, Cats, Cockroaches and Twitter is Wilding With Memes

Met Gala 2023 with its ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ theme has already served its meme-worthy moments: from Jared Leto being dressed as a giant cat, Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang turning up in black and white versions of the same dress respectively, to a cockroach strutting down the red carpet while a photographer follows after it, snapping pics like it’s no less than an A-lister. The theme this year pays tributes to late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019.

Met Gala 2023 has been attended by Rihanna, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Florence Pugh, Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman, Olivia Wilde, Gigi Hadid, Jenna Ortega, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse and more celebrities. Given the assortment of characters and creative outfits, Twitter has never been in dearth of meme material on Met Gala days down the years.

the world is screaming at this kristen stewart has a new reaction meme #MetGala pic.twitter.com/iqbjOI3xCD— Robynne (@everydayrobsten) May 2, 2023

Met Gala turned into Hunger Games pic.twitter.com/nNEZtlekzF— I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) May 2, 2023

I wonder what crazy new exciting outfits the men will wear at this years met gala #MetGala pic.twitter.com/B5qDwTKGVh— angelina (@iitsangeli) May 1, 2023

Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion and no celebrity is exempt from being judged on the basis of their outfits by random Twitter users. Clearly, no one is underqualified to make some damning statements about celebrity fashion today.

