Met Gala 2023: Karlie Kloss' Ironic 'Camp' Look is Still Getting Dragged 4 Years Later

Met Gala 2023 is here and it’s the day when no celebrity is exempt from suffering some tremendous drags on social media, especially Twitter. Starting from fashion bloggers to those of us for whom our PJs are the go-to sartorial choice on any given day, no one is disqualified to take the judge’s chair, rating away celebrity looks. Though the Internet’s memory is whimsical, it does last long and any little faux pas could have you enshrined in the annals of meme classics forever. On Met Gala day, no one perhaps feels that more than model Karlie Kloss.

In 2019, the Met Gala theme was camp and Karlie Kloss famously tweeted before the event, “Looking camp right in the eye #MetGala." However, what she turned up in had irony dying a slow death. She wore a fitted golden Gucci dress with off-the-shoulder black puffy sleeves, which was considered anything but camp. Camp is an aesthetic that’s understood be over-the-top to the point of ludicrousness- so bad that it’s good.

Every year, Twitter faithfully drags Karlie Kloss’ tweet from 2019. This year is no different. Some people have argued that her severe underperformance with regard to camp that year actually elevated her look to the territory of campiness. “By calling it camp and then bringing no camp to the table she preemptively camped her uncampiness. A self-campification, if you will. It’s genius," one Twitter user remarked.

happy met gala day pic.twitter.com/8oeC7RhCjt— NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) May 1, 2023

The fact that she believed she was serving camp when she wasn’t makes this inadvertently CAMP. She succeeded in the most roundabout way https://t.co/QzzAkjNd6m — RunnerEye (@RunnerEyeYT) May 1, 2023

i really think this will be posted every single met gala day for eternity 😭 https://t.co/cVaW3ibVqt— abi 24 (@remIoved) May 1, 2023

By calling it camp and then bringing no camp to the table she preemptively camped her uncampiness. A self-campification, if you will. It’s genius.— Lani 🌙 (@atlantisislame) May 1, 2023

Hyping it up in social media to then underperform like this is pretty campy if u ask me…— Neon #LockwoodCo (@neon_luminance) May 1, 2023

I actually do think tweeting that and severely underperforming is camp! However, I’m not sure that was her intention!— Hannah (@stepfordwife420) May 1, 2023

Camp or nah- what do you say?

Read all the Latest News here