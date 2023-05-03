Met Gala 2023 Menu Has Surfaced Online and Twitter Thinks It's Not a Serve

Met Gala 2023 was a star-studded affair this year like any other, with many Indian celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in attendance. The theme this year was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, which was controversial due to the late designer’s fatphobic and other problematic comments. Now, a photo of the Met Gala dinner menu is also getting roasted on Twitter. The menu, planned by caterer Olivier Cheng, reportedly tips its hat to Lagerfeld’s love for dinner parties.

As per a Vogue report, the Met Gala menu consisted of some of Lagerfeld’s favourite dishes. For starters, there were chilled spring pea soup with baby vegetables, lemon creme fraiche, and truffle snow. Mains consisted of Ora King salmon with a side of vegetable nage (broth), asparagus, pickled strawberries, and radish. Drinks consisted of a variety of wine and Diet Coke, which was a favourite of the late designer.

Since a photo of the menu surfaced online, Twitter users have called it everything from a “crime against food" to “appetite suppressant". “…This is the menu for Met Gala tonight. celebrities are starving themsleves to death and paying out the nose for the privilege. What is this crime against food???" One Twitter user wrote.

sweet raptor jesus, this is the menu for #MetGala tonight. celebrities are starving themsleves to death and paying out the nose for the privilege. What is this crime against food??? pic.twitter.com/q4IxeEm73k— Donna Dickens (Not Parody) (@MildlyAmused) May 2, 2023

The food on the menu at the Met Gala all sounds disgusting? pic.twitter.com/aXbKQlGmsk— jake (@jakeelordi) May 2, 2023

This menu…I would’ve went straight to a pasta restaurant then back to the after party #metgala pic.twitter.com/lcLBSYQNiH— . ️ (@theeignacio) May 2, 2023

The met gala menu looks trash I don’t blame her https://t.co/zHEVQvnxtK— M. (@thespicexqueen) May 2, 2023

the met gala food are so appetite suppressant pic.twitter.com/tbMo6NCOAb— cloud ☻ (@jaycaIs) May 1, 2023

In 2021, Keke Palmer had shaded the Met Gala menu, sharing a photo of her plate and writing, “This is why they don’t show y’all the food."

