Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Takes On Intense Fitness Challenge, Wearing 9 Kg Vest

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, continues to prove that he’s not just a tech tycoon but also a man of remarkable fitness prowess. Recently, Zuckerberg completed the Murph challenge alongside his children. It was another showcase of their dedication to physical fitness. He shared snippets of their intense workout on Facebook. The techie also explained that it has become a family tradition to complete the challenge on United States Memorial Day, dedicating it to the brave soldiers who defended the country. The Murph Challenge is a grueling fitness regimen that involves running a mile, performing 100 pull-ups, 200 press-ups, and 300 squats, and then running another mile. What sets it apart is that participants take on this demanding routine while wearing a weighted vest, typically weighing around 9 kilograms.

He also paid tribute to Lieutenant Michael Murphy, after whom the challenge is named. At the same time, Mark Zuckerberg also talked about his love for this particular workout routine. Zuckerberg completed the challenge in an impressive time of 39 minutes and 58 seconds, while his daughters joined in the tradition by completing a quarter-Murph without the weighted vest, finishing in just 15 minutes. “This year I got it done in 39:58. The girls did a quarter-Murph (unweighted) in 15 mins!” he wrote.

The Meta CEO’s dedication to physical fitness and his effort to instill these values in his children resonated with his followers. The post received a flood of positive comments, applauding his commitment to honoring the sacrifices made by soldiers and loving that he was attempting to imbibe an active lifestyle in his kids as well. “Such a great tribute. Under 40 is no joke. Also, let’s go girls!” wrote a Facebook user.

“Great job. We used to do it too with my son. He is 20 now. Hoping one day he will continue the tradition,” read another comment.

A user wrote, “Wow! Great working sir for your children and very inspiring… that’s a part of disciplinary action and healthy living … Congratulations sir Mark Zuckerberg.”

The Murph Challenge is an annual fundraiser, presented by Forged. It serves as the official fundraising event for the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation. Since its inception in 2014, The Murph Challenge campaign has raised a staggering over $2 million (Rs 16.4 Crore) for the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation. In 2022 alone, the fundraiser generated over $300 thousand (Rs 2.4 Crore), contributing significantly to the completion of the LT Michael P. Murphy Navy SEAL Museum/Sea Cadet Training Facility in Long Island, New York.