Mexican Mayor Victor Sosa 'Marries' Crocodile In A 200-Year Old Ritual, Know Why

In recent times, weddings around the world have often captured attention due to their unique and unconventional nature. From large age gaps between couples to marrying inanimate objects, these ceremonies never fail to fascinate. However, a recent wedding has gained global attention for its particularly strange and astonishing nature. This extraordinary event has become a topic of discussion worldwide, sparking curiosity and intrigue among people from all walks of life.

In a recent turn of events, Victor Hugo Sosa, the mayor of Southern Mexico town, San Pedro Huamelula married a female crocodile named Alicia Adriana in an age-old ceremony. This marriage ritual is considered a facsimile of a congenital tradition that has been practised for 230 years. The mayor married a reptile in a centuries-old tradition that is believed to bring good harvest and peace between the Chontal and Huave Indigenous groups.

“I accept responsibility because we love each other. That is what is important. You can’t have a marriage without love. I yield to marriage with the princess girl," declared Sosa during the ritual.

The mayor of the town personifies the Chontal king and marries the princess girl of the Huave Indigenous group who is now represented as a female crocodile.

“It is the union of two cultures. The union of the Huaves and the Chontales," said Sosa.

This wedding ritual allows the two coteries to connect with the earth and seek blessings for rain, crop germination, peace, and harmony. According to Jaime Zarate, chronicler of San Pedro Huamelula, “The wedding allows the sides to link with what is the emblem of Mother Earth, asking the all-powerful for rain, the germination of the seed, all those things that are peace and harmony for the Chontal man."

There have been several bizarre tales of humans marrying their pets or other animals to curb some superstition or satisfy some age-old tradition. Reports suggest that dogs are the most popular when it comes to human-animal marriage, especially in India. People have married their pets or any animal for various reasons throughout history all around the world in the traditional manner. Human-animal weddings are performed as a matter of superstition in many regions all over the world.