Mexico-Bound Plane Engine Catches Fire Moments After Take-Off In Terrifying Video

A Southwest Airlines engine caught fire while the flight was travelling from Texas to Mexico. A horrific video captured by one of the passengers has urfaced online. Departing from Houston’s Hobby Airport with its destination set for Cancun, the flight took an unexpected turn as flames became visible shortly after take-off on the evening of August 15. In response, the pilots of Flight 307 quickly returned to William P. Hobby Airport for inspection. Fortunately, the plane made a safe landing and passengers were transferred to an alternate aircraft to resume their journey.

The passenger, who managed to capture the entire incident on video, thanked the skilled pilots for their response despite the engine malfunction. He wrote, “Thanks to the pilots of Southwest Airlines Flight 307 Houston-Cancun for returning us to the ground after losing an engine. Thank you.”

Gracias a los Pilotos del vuelo 307 Houston-Cancún de Southwest Airlines por regresarnos a tierra después De perder un motor Gracias !!! Sigo tratando de entender. pic.twitter.com/rXr3UjLgZi— Ricardo Garcia (@ricardogarziia) August 16, 2023

Shedding light on the incident, a representative from the airline told FOX Business that Southwest Flight 307, from Houston Hobby to Cancun, had to return to the airport on Tuesday night due to a mechanical issue right after take-off. “Fortunately, the aircraft had a safe landing, after which it was taken for inspection. Respecting the passenger’s time, an alternate aircraft was brought in for the flight to Cancun later that evening," he said. The airline thanked passengers for their patience and support during this situation.

Coale Kalisek, another passenger on board, recounted the experience of feeling unusual on the plane just before witnessing fire from the engine. In a conversation with KHOU11, Kalisek described, “All I know is that it started swinging like left to right and I thought, I’ve been on a lot of flights. I think I fly once or twice a month and I knew that wasn’t normal and so I opened up my window and I’m sitting next to the engine and that whole engine you see like fireballs coming out of it."

When asked about his thoughts, Kalisek responded with humour and said, “I was thinking damn, It’s gonna finally go down because I fly so much."

Following the incident, Coale Kalisek and his girlfriend made a decision not to proceed with their travel plans to Cancun, as the experience left them feeling anxious about resuming their trip.

Andrew Sandino, who captured another video of the incident from the ground, told that he recorded the footage as the flight was approaching the Houston airport for landing.