Mexico’s 600-Year-Old Flying Dance Is A Visual Treat

Every country in this world has something extraordinary to offer in terms of culture. The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), which promotes international cooperation in education, arts, sciences, and culture, shared a breathtaking dance video. This is popular in Mexico and Central America. Known as the Flying Men dance, this is a fertility dance. It witnesses young men climbing wooden poles. Dressed in vibrant clothes they imitate the flight of birds and the creation of the universe. In the video, the men can be seen on towering heights, hanging with the help of roles and planks.

UNESCO also helped shed light on some of its history and significance. The caption of the post read, “Immerse yourself in the awe-inspiring Voladores ritual, a cherished fertility dance known as the ‘Flying Men’ of Mexico and Central America. This ancient tradition, inscribed in 2009 on the Intangible Cultural Heritage List, beautifully expresses respect, harmony, and connection with the natural and spiritual worlds. Watch in wonder as daring young men scale towering wooden poles, embodying the flight of birds and the creation of the universe. This captivating spectacle brings the myth of the universe’s birth to life while fostering a strong sense of community and cultural pride.”

Social media users could not help but gush over the performance. Some users shared that they were lucky enough to witness this in person. According to them, it was a rollercoaster ride. Others were more curious about the actual song that would be played during performances of the Flying Men dance. “I had the opportunity to watch the performance at Mondiacult 22 and it was quite an experience; a rollercoaster of emotions, both terrifying and awesome,” a user wrote.

“Fascinating, I saw this in person at Xcaret. It was amazing!” a user commented.

A comment read, “Is there authentic music accompanying this amazing tradition?”

“So proud of my heritage,” another comment read.

UNESCO on their official website shared that during the ceremony, four young men climb a wooden pole. This is eighteen to forty metres high. It is freshly cut from the forest after seeking the forgiveness of the mountain god. The fifth man, the Caporal, stands on a platform on top of the pole. He also takes up his flute and a small drum and plays songs dedicated to the sun, the four winds, and each of the directions.