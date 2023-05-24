MI vs LSG: Rohit Sharma's Men Eye Win in IPL Eliminator Amid Intense Meme Battle on Twitter

It’s time for an electrifying showdown at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai! The Lucknow Super Giants and the Mumbai Indians are set to clash in the eliminator of this IPL season. The Mumbai Indians, the undisputed champions with five titles, are determined to maintain their winning streak. However, they’ll face a tough challenge from the mighty Lucknow Super Giants, a team that has stormed into the playoffs for the second consecutive season. No doubt, it’s a do-or-die situation for both teams, as the one that falls short will be eliminated from the tournament.

Amidst the excitement surrounding the high-octane match, IPL fans have unleashed a hilarious meme battle on Twitter. As the tension mounts, fans have found solace and amusement in the world of memes, aligning themselves with their respective teams ahead of this crucial showdown. So, worry not, for the memes are here to provide you with some much-needed relief and laughter. Just scroll down and get ready to embark on a rib-tickling journey before the epic clash unfolds!

Today MI vs LSG Match Scenario :-GT Keeping An Eye And CSK & CSK Fans Chilling . pic.twitter.com/VpG5NxKb8V— Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) May 24, 2023

Through to Playoffs with the worst bowling lineup in the tournament #MumbaiIndians #MumbaiMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/aFJ2WeLWom— MM19 (@Harish_4902) May 21, 2023

Mandatory Match day prayers Don't forget to keep Mumbai Indians in your prayer. pic.twitter.com/PYhmJpItbm— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 24, 2023

Lsg gonna win the cuppic.twitter.com/aWZEOtydo5— . (@niikhiill_) May 24, 2023

As Rohit Sharma and his team step onto the field, they exude confidence, thanks to their in-form batsmen who have been delivering outstanding performances. The recent century by Australia’s Cameron Green and the skipper finding his rhythm again have bolstered their optimism. However, one cannot overlook the formidable batting lineup of the Lucknow Super Giants, boasting the talents of opener Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, and Nicholas Pooran, who have been nothing short of sensational.

Interestingly, MI and LSG have faced each other three times in the IPL, and surprisingly, the former hasn’t managed to secure a single victory against their opponents. With this history hanging over them, Wednesday evening promises an exhilarating and unpredictable match that is bound to keep fans on the edge of their seats!