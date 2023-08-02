'Michael Jackson 144p': Man Dances On Railway Platform Leaving Twitter In Splits

In the digital age, the power of social media is undeniable and it can make any video go viral within seconds. People are also ready to do what it takes, to garner a few social media likes. A video of a young man dancing to the popular track Koi Ladki Hai from the film Dil To Pagal Hai is going viral.

A social media user tweeted this clip on July 30. The young man is dancing on the Andheri Railway Platform and doesn’t care that the platform is slippery and may cause him injuries. He is also not concerned that there is a large crowd on the other side of the platform watching him. His dance steps seem to be hilarious but exude his passion for dancing and this makes the video a must-watch. “MadHoGayi Dixit," read the tweet. The video has received more than 1,50,000 views and counting.

The dance left social media in splits. “Tiger Saunf," read a response.

Tiger Saunf— Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) July 30, 2023

Another social media user tweeted, “Michael Jackson 144p".

Michael Jackson 144p— Ramen (@CoconutShawarma) July 30, 2023

A similar clip wherein a girl was seen performing frantically on a railway platform went viral in April. Instagram account Gangs of West Delhi captioned the video, “Nangloi Wale Dosto Se Share krdo (Share this with your Nangloi friends".

The text on the video also referred to Nangloi, an area in the West of Delhi.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqrpylcpldY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The girl in this clip was dancing to Kya Hua Tujhe from the film Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.