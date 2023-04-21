Michael Jordan, Chilling At His Waterfront Bahamas Home, Waves Back At Fans On Cruise

NBA legend Michael Jordan is known to be a private person who keeps his personal life away from the limelight. But recently fans got a rare glimpse of his lavish lifestyle when they spotted him outside his Bahamas mansion. It was during a cruise ride that a group of people saw the former Chicago Bulls champion walking outside on the porch of his extravagant home. Jordan was recorded waving at the fans and a video of the incident has now created a tremendous buzz on social media.

The clip comes with an inline caption that reads, “Didn’t expect to see Michael Jordan outside today at his house in the Bahamas and he even waived. Cruises are weird.” The video begins with the cruise passing by the basketball legend’s house. People in the background can be heard screaming in excitement as Jordan remains seated outside in a chair. At one point, he also appears to be waving at the cruise before the short clip comes to an end. He seemed to have his vacation mode on, and the unexpected appearance definitely caught fans by surprise. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mega Mansions (@mega_mansions)

Within hours, the video has amassed over 9 lakh views on social media, prompting excited responses from fans. While there were also many who believed recording someone at home is invading the person’s privacy. In contrast, a few joked how MJ would already be on his way to putting the Bahamas mansion up for sale.

A user commented, “And immediately put his house up for sale.” Another joined, “I bet he wants to move.” One more joked, “Cigar in one hand phone on the other & just like that it all went up for sale.” Meanwhile, a fan added, “He’s paying for no privacy like gheesh.” Another frustrated fan wrote, “I can’t believe people pay to see other people’s houses what a fun holiday this must be.”

Few also pointed out the bad skills of the person recording Jordan, “Please hold the camera rightly,” said one. Another added, “The one holding the camera had only one job but failed woefully.” Meanwhile, many were just delighted to see the GOAT, “This is cool. I mean, after all, it is not every day that you get to see the legend Michael Jordan. Surprised no one jumped from the cruise Lol.” One more commented, “That had to be better than the entire cruise.”

The basketball legend has played with the Chicago Bulls for a total of 18 seasons.

