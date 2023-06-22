Michael Jordan’s ‘Flu Game’ Sneakers Sold For Rs 11 Crore

Michael Jordan’s sneakers from his famous ‘Flu Game’ have been sold at a staggering price of $1.38 million (Rs Rs 11 crore approx) at the Goldin auction. The purchase was made on the 25th anniversary of the iconic 1997 NBA finals. The 1997 NBA final was played between Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz. Coming into Game 5, both the teams were tied at 2-2.

The sneakers are valuable as Michael had scored the game-winning shot in that high-stakes match. Besides, the basketball legend had scored an incredible 38 points, including the thrilling go-ahead three-pointer with 25 seconds remaining.

Out of those 38 points, 15 of them were scored in the fourth quarter. Plus the fact that he achieved this feat while barely able to stand due to flu-like symptoms makes his performance all the more impressive. Fans still remember how a dehydrated and exhausted Michael Jordan pushed himself to 38 points against the formidable Utah Jazz and cemented his image of a relentless competitor.

So, this game is known as one of the finest of Michael Jordan’s glorious career.

The basketball legend had given his pair of shoes to Preston Truman, a ball boy for the Utah Jazz. After the 1997 NBA Finals ended, Michael gifted his signed sneakers to this ball boy as a gesture of appreciation.

Truman had impressed Michael by regularly bringing him applesauce before games. According to Goldin’s website, Truman parted ways with his prized possession after 15 years when he submitted them to Grey Flannel Auctions in 2013 for sale.

Interestingly, the sale price for Michael’s sneakers from the 1997 NBA Finals fell short of breaking the all-time record for a pair of game-worn sneakers. That record is held by the Air Jordan XIII Breds that Michael wore in the second half of Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals. The Air Jordan XIII Breds were sold for $2.238 million in April.