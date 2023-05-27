Mid-Air Nightmare: Plane Shocks Passengers as Emergency Exit Door Flies Open | WATCH

An Asiana Airlines plane experienced an unexpected incident during landing in Daegu, South Korea, as an emergency exit door opened, causing distress among passengers.

Nine individuals were hospitalized due to difficulty breathing. Authorities apprehended a man in his 30s on suspicion of forcefully opening the door, The New York Times reported.

As per the report, the motive remains undisclosed.

The incident occurred when the plane, departing from Jeju Island, was approximately 700 feet above the ground and minutes away from landing.

The unexpected opening of an emergency exit door on an Asiana Airlines plane making its landing on Friday in Daegu, South Korea, left passengers shaken, and 9 of them were hospitalized after they experienced difficulty breathing. https://t.co/LSWeUrAp45 pic.twitter.com/L9OP3M6eLV— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) May 26, 2023

The proximity to the ground resulted in a negligible difference in air pressure, enabling the door to be unlatched.

Crew members were unable to intervene as the nearest flight attendant was too far away, and all individuals on board are required to fasten their seat belts during landing.

Fortunately, the plane landed safely with no significant injuries reported among the 194 passengers and six crew members, according to NYT.

However, twelve individuals, all aged between 11 and 16, experienced hyperventilation, and nine of them were transported to nearby hospitals, according to a spokesperson from the Daegu Fire and Safety Department.