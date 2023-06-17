Mid-Flight Panic: Emergency Door Opens After Take-off In Brazil

The passengers on a routine flight over Brazil experienced a terrifying incident when an emergency door unexpectedly burst open during mid-flight. The incident took place around 30 minutes into the journey from Sao Luis to Salvador, shocking everyone on board. The entire event was recorded on camera, and according to local media reports, a popular singer Tierry from Brazil was among the passengers. The video circulating on social media starts by revealing the passengers’ startled reactions as the wind rushes into the cabin. As the camera pans, it captures the alarming sight of the open emergency door, adding to the intensity of the situation.

The video quickly gained substantial traction on social media, amassing over 1 lakh views and triggering a deluge of reactions from users. Reacting to the video, a user said, “I’m beyond shocked everyone just stood very calm including the cameraman."

“Mans still looking out the window like he ain’t got a whole open door to look out of!!!!!!" a user said.

“I’d hate to be that guy sitting right on front of the opening lol, glad theyre all safe though," read another comment.

Adding a touch of humour, another user playfully suggested a song title and album name based on the incident.

According to reports, the pilot of the flight responded promptly to the emergency situation, taking immediate action to reassure the passengers and ensure their safety. The pilot skillfully executed an emergency landing at Hugo da Cunha Machado airport, successfully landing the aircraft without any reported injuries among the passengers or crew.

In light of the incident, air investigators have initiated a comprehensive examination to ascertain the root cause of the emergency door opening mid-flight. They will carefully analyze the aircraft systems, maintenance records, and any potential malfunctions or errors that may have contributed to the incident.

In another incident at the end of May, an Asiana Airlines flight experienced a terrifying situation when one of its doors opened as the aircraft approached Daegu, South Korea. Reportedly, a man occupying the emergency seat, intentionally opened the door when the plane was approximately 700 feet above the ground, just minutes away from landing in the city.

Upon the plane’s arrival, police arrested the male passenger, who confessed to his actions without providing a clear motive for his behaviour.