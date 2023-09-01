Millionaire Claims His Longevity Oil Can Make 'Anyone Feel Young'

Bryan Johnson, the millionaire founder of Braintree, is on a mission to defy the ageing process. Despite being 45 years old, he claims his heart functions like a 37-year-old individual, while his lungs perform like an 18-year-old, all thanks to his biohacking experiment. Now, it seems like Johnson is ready to share his secret with the world, as he has launched his longevity product in the market priced at $37.5 per bottle (approximately Rs 3000). Johnson’s olive oil, known as Blueprint Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO), is designed with the aim of promoting a healthier and longer life.

Talking about the olive oil, the entrepreneur told Business Insider, “We found in the scientific evidence that specific kinds of extra virgin olive oil matters a lot in terms of the health benefit you’re going to get. We’ve sourced from both hemispheres of the planet. It’s been such a challenging thing for us to solve ourselves that we’ve decided to source this and make a brand available for you.”

Additionally, Bryan Johnson highlights that individuals have the option to either select olive oil that aligns with the criteria outlined on the Blueprint website or opt for their own product when it becomes available. According to the website, the product “contains higher levels of polyphenolic compounds, natural minerals, and vitamins that improve cardiometabolic health.”

Reportedly, the company sources ingredients for Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO), from both hemispheres to guarantee freshness. The mixtures found in the oil can fight against a range of health concerns, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and neurodegenerative conditions.

Although Bryan Johnson claims his product is unique, Dr Selina Wang, an olive oil expert and associate professor in the Department of Food Science and Technology at the University of California, offers a different perspective. After seeing the ingredients of olive oil, she states, “I don’t see anything on this list that’s different from other fresh and good quality EVOO with a cheaper price tag.”

Selina and her research team, who have studied olive oil quality, think that the price and quality of olive oil don’t feel justified. “They suggest people to focus on purchasing olive oil that is fresh and to consume it as quickly as possible to maximize its health benefits. Over time, olive oil lose antioxidants, which protects us from certain diseases", she said.

Along with olive oil, Bryan Johnson also consumes around 100 pills daily as part of his treatment.