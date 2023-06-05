Mini BMW? Driver Fits Cooler In Autorickshaw To Beat The Heat

As the scorching summer heat blankets the streets of India, seeking relief becomes a top priority for many. In this pursuit, an inventive autorickshaw driver has taken it upon himself to provide a refreshing solution. A recent video circulating on social media showcases a remarkable transformation of an autorickshaw in Punjab. This three-wheeler stands out with an innovative addition—a cooler installed on its rear side. The viral clip highlights the driver’s ingenuity and resourcefulness, going above and beyond to enhance the commuting experience.

The power of innovation never ceases to captivate people, as demonstrated by this recent discovery of an extraordinary autorickshaw by social media user. Sharing a captivating clip, the user set off a whirlwind of excitement and fascination among the viewers. Check it out:

Viewers from all walks of life were left astounded by this remarkable creation, applauding the ingenuity and resourcefulness behind it. Since its upload on Instagram on May 22, the captivating clip has amassed an astounding 3,00,000 likes and over 4 million views.

Among the plethora of comments, one user humorously remarked, “Lagta hai bhai ne ITI me top kiya tha (Looks like this person topped in ITI)."

Another user praised the innovation, stating, “Bohot badhiya, apne liye sab lagate hain, bhai ne public ke bare mein bhi socha. (Great job, he has thought about himself as well as the public.)"

A third comment expressed a sense of national pride, stating “Mera desh badal raha hai aagey badh raha hai. (My country is changing and moving forward.)"

Admiring the driver, people also made comments like, “Punjab ke toh shauk hi alag hain" and “Jugadu Indian".

One person even jokingly called it, “Mini BMW."

As the word spreads about the positive impact of this innovation, it serves as a testament to the remarkable ways in which inventive solutions can positively transform the lives of people, making their journeys more bearable and enjoyable in challenging weather conditions.

What do you think of this innovation?