Minor Girl Travels From West Bengal To Jharkhand To Meet Her Online Lover

Falling in love online has become a norm these days but two minors have crossed all limits in love. A minor boy from Godda, Jharkhand, and a minor girl from West Bengal fell in love while playing the mobile game named Free Fire. Both the kids started talking through an in-game communication channel and after talking for a significant amount of time, the two started to have feelings for each other. The girl was so madly in love with the boy that she left her home in West Bengal without informing her parents and reached Godda to meet the boy.

The boy took his girlfriend to his maternal grandparents’ house instead of taking her to his own home due to fear of his parents. He informed his grandmother that the girl was his friend who had come to meet him. Meanwhile, the girl’s family tried to contact her on her phone but received no response, prompting them to report her missing to the police station in Bengal. During the investigation by the police, the girl’s mobile phone location was traced to Godda.

The minor received counselling, and subsequently, the West Bengal police contacted the Godda district administration to inform them about the situation. Following this, instructions were given to several officers, including the District Child Protection Officer, the Block Development Officer, and the Mufti Thana In-charge, to take action under the guidance of the Godda Sub-Divisional Officer and the SP. The girl was brought to the police station and received counselling after talking to the boy’s father.

During questioning, the girl disclosed that she became friends with the Godda boy while playing games on her mobile phone and that they started liking each other. She travelled to Godda from West Bengal to meet the boy. After counselling, she agreed to go back home, and the magistrate oversaw her return to West Bengal. Due to the involvement of a juvenile, district administration officials are refraining from making any statements.

