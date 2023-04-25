Misal Pav Is One Of The Top-Rated Vegan Dishes In The World

As people around the world are increasingly adopting a vegan lifestyle, it has become more than just a dietary choice. It also promotes animal welfare and environmental protection and as a result. There has been a surge in the demand for plant-based cuisine. Taste Atlas, a leading online food guide, recently ranked the best-rated vegan dishes worldwide. To the delight of many, the list features seven Indian dishes. Misal pav, aloo gobi, rajma, gobi manchurian, masala vada, bhel puri, and rajma chawal have all made it to the best-rated vegan dishes worldwide.

Misal Pav secured the 11th spot, which is impressive considering the tough competition from other world-famous vegan dishes. It is followed by aloo gobi at number 20, rajma at 22, gobi manchurian at 24, and masala vada at 27. Bhel puri at 37th while rajma chawal occupied the 41st spot.

Indian cuisines, in particular, have caught attention, with many celebrated misal pav securing the top spot among the Indian dishes on the list.

In case you weren’t aware, back in 2015, Misal Pav was crowned as the world’s most delicious vegetarian dish at the London Foodie Hub Awards. Mumbai-based eatery Aaswad claimed the top spot for their mouth-watering Misal Pav recipe.

One user expressed their enthusiasm, stating “Misal paav at its best!!! Jay Maharashtra,” another wrote, “Gobi manchurian supremacy.” A third comment highlighted the widespread love for Indian cuisine, saying, “Indian food is loved everywhere,” while another asked, “What about daal chawal?

However, this is not the first such food list where Indian cuisine has shown domination. Previously, in the Best Cheese Dishes in the World list shared by Taste Atlas, seven Paneer dishes claimed the top 50 positions, with Shahi Paneer and Paneer Tikka ranking among the top 5. Additionally, Mattar Paneer was in the 24th position, while Palak Paneer and Saag Paneer were in the 30th and 31st positions, respectively. Kadai Paneer was at the 40th spot and Paneer Makhani was ranked 48th.

The inclusion of numerous Indian vegan and cheese dishes in the list of the best-rated dishes worldwide is exciting news for Indians. Indian cuisine’s delicious offerings continue to amaze people around the world.

