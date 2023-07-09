CHANGE LANGUAGE
Misbah-ul-Haq With Dua Lipa? Viral Instagram Pic of Singer Has Pakistan Fans Puzzled

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 11:12 IST

Paris, France

Fans mistook Dua Lipa's current boyfriend for former cricketer and head coach of Pakistan team Misbah-ul-Haq. (Image: Instagram/@DuaLipa)

Fans mistook Dua Lipa's current boyfriend for former cricketer and head coach of Pakistan team Misbah-ul-Haq and this is what happened next.

Pop star Dua Lipa has created a stir online after she posted an image with her boyfriend. However, many mistook her boyfriend for former cricketer and head coach of Pakistan team Misbah-ul-Haq. Taking to Twitter many shared images from Dua Lipa’s Instagram handle and mentioned the uncanny resemblance between Misbah and her boyfriend. In reality, the man is French director Romain Garvas. She posted a series of photos on Instagram, accompanied by a caption that translates to “Last night in Cannes with my sweetheart.”

In the image, both of them can be seen wearing black outfits as Romain holds her with his hand around her shoulder. There is no doubt about the fact as to how good the couple looks together. What comes as amusing is how many people mistook him for Misbah.

Here, have a look at the tweets:

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras were spotted leaving a party together in London. There were already rumors of romance coming in and just when the intrigue reached its peak, they made another appearance together at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week.

However, earlier, there were rumours about the romantic connection between Dua Lipa and the charismatic Trevor Noah. However, slowly, Lipa put those speculations to rest, assuring her fans that she is single. Prior to this, the pop star had embarked on a two-year journey of love with Anwar Hadid, brother to the fashion world’s renowned Hadid sisters, Bella and Gigi.

first published:July 09, 2023, 11:12 IST
last updated:July 09, 2023, 11:12 IST