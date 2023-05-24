Missing Out On This Bella Ciao Rendition By Mumbai Police Band Should Be A Crime

Mumbai Police has gained a lot of appreciation for its engaging presence on social media. From effectively using their online presence to help citizens, to treating them to entertaining posts, the department sure knows all the tricks. Mumbai Police is in the limelight again for a video of their band’s captivating rendition of the iconic composition Bella Ciao featured in the Netflix series Money Heist.

With an array of musical instruments including saxophones, trumpets, conga drums, and more, the talented band members showcased their skillful presentation of the popular Italian song.

Watch the video here:

Since being posted online, the video has staked up nearly 60,000 views, along with a barrage of comments from users who seemed to be in love with the new version. Amidst the enthusiastic response from netizens, one individual expressed their admiration and wrote, “Outstanding performance by team Mumbai police. Hearty congratulations to all of you for better performance."

Another user highlighted the widespread impact of the internet and how the entire nation was enjoying such a spectacle. “Thank you Mumbai police for this performance and for keeping me and my family safe," the reply wrote.

A third user kept their praise concise, and said, “The historical significance of this song!"

The captivating video shared via the Mumbai Police’s official Twitter handle, not only entertained viewers but also extended an invitation to the citizens of Mumbai to experience the live performances scheduled for specific dates in May and June.

Despite the passage of time since the final season of the widely acclaimed series ‘Money Heist’ aired, the enchanting melody of ‘Bella Ciao’ continues to captivate audiences across the globe.

With a deep-rooted history, Bella Ciao is a traditional Italian folk song that dates back to the late 19th century. Originally sung by women workers, known as Mondina, in paddy fields, the song served as a poignant protest anthem, expressing their struggles and hardships. In the context of the Second World War, Bella Ciao underwent modifications and was embraced by the anti-fascist Partisan movement in Italy, further solidifying its significance and resonating as a symbol of resistance.

Last year, two Iranian sisters delivered a Persian rendition of the song at the height of the Hijab protest in the country.

The rendition became a raging hit online.