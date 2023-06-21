Missing Titanic Submarine May Have Used A Cheap Game Controller; Internet In Shock

A submersible vessel that was exploring the Titan wreckage has gone missing since June 18. While a rescue operation has kick-started to locate the submarine with five people on board, a shocking revelation about the vessel has left the internet in a massive state of shock. It is suggested that a video game controller was used to pilot the underwater ship touring the resting place of Titanic which lies about 12,500 feet below the surface. Notably, it is also claimed many pieces of equipment including vehicles used by the US military are generally controlled by a standard video game controller that people can easily buy off the shelf of a store.

“The device used to steer the missing submarine near the Titanic was a $29.99 (Rs 2461) gaming controller,” claims a tweet.

The device used to steer the missing submarine near the Titanic was a $29.99 gaming controller pic.twitter.com/3Hetf0KRH2— Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 20, 2023

A subsequent video taken from a CBS segment shows how the guests touring in the submersible vessel are asked to sign an acknowledgement form that states it is an “experimental submersible vessel that has not been approved or certified by any regulatory body."

The footage is taken from a CBS segment which shows the cramped inside of the sub, and requires guests to sign a form to acknowledge it's an "experimental submersible vessel that has not been approved or certified by any regulatory body"pic.twitter.com/GjhxxkT6B0— Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 20, 2023

Another tweet highlighted by The Independent claims that the device was not specifically steered by an Xbox game controller or a PlayStation controller but a Logitech F710 Wireless PC Gamepad.

The news can't decide if the Titanic submarine controller is an Xbox pad or a PlayStation pad so I was curious what they actually use for this claustrophobic nightmare.Found it: It's a Logitech F710 Wireless PC Gamepad from 2011. It has Xbox buttons but PlayStation stick layout pic.twitter.com/LT1iDl9t2q — Matthew Ruddle (@RuddleMatthew) June 20, 2023

The shocking revelation isn’t going down well with social media users leaving many to question the usage of the technology. A user commented, “Is this a joke cuz I really don’t know”

Is this a joke cuz I really don't know— Stephanie (@missstefania_) June 20, 2023

Another wondered, “How the hell has the human species made it this far.”

how the hell has the human species has made it this far— HEROIC (@heroicgg) June 20, 2023

One more added, “It costs 250k for a ticket and the most important piece of technology costs them less than the price of a PS5 controller. Wow.”

It costs 250k for a ticket and the most important piece of technology costs them less than the price of a PS5 controller… wow lol— UhohitsRenaud - Neuralink video out now (@Uhohitsrenaud04) June 20, 2023

Meanwhile, a user stated, “Now we know why it happened.”

Now we know why it happened— Polina (@SweetyPolinaXO) June 20, 2023

The information about the controller was initially reported by CBS Sunday morning in December 2022, wherein OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush explained the features of the submarine. “We run the whole thing with this game controller,” he said showing the device. Interviewer David Pogue seemed quite shocked upon receiving the information. “Come on,” he replied while putting a palm over his face. Elsewhere in the clip, the CEO displayed other components of the underwater vehicle.

Notably, OceanGate Expeditions charged a staggering $250,000 (about Rs 20 lakh) per person for the tour. It was on Monday when the company confirmed the sub accommodating four passengers and a pilot has been lost in the sea.