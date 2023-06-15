Mohammad Rafiq Qadri, The Movie Buff Who Has Been Collecting Posters For 43 Years

Mohammad Rafiq Qadri, a resident of Bikaner in Rajasthan, is a passionate Hindi film enthusiast who has dedicated the last 40 years of his life to collecting movie posters. His collection spans from 1950 to 2013 and includes over two thousand films.

Each year, Qadri organises an exhibition in Bikaner, showcasing these posters to introduce the city’s residents, especially the younger generation, to the world of classic cinema. This tradition began in 2013, coinciding with the centennial celebration of Indian cinema.

Qadri has been involved in music and cinema from a young age. When it comes to movies, he still regularly visits theatres to watch newly released films. As for his collection of posters, he developed a passion for it during his childhood. It all began when he managed to obtain a promotional poster for a movie and stuck it in his cupboard. He would admire it every day, sparking his interest in collecting posters. Since then, he has continued to gather posters from all subsequent films.

Qadri mentioned that his hobby has experienced a slowdown in the past decade. He explained that since 2013, there has been a decline in the availability of film posters, which has affected his collection. Nevertheless, he continues to organise multiple exhibitions throughout the year, attracting the new younger generation and various other attendees. However, Qadri observed that the interest in movie posters has waned among people due to the influence of modernity.

In another instance, there resides Morris Everett in Ohio who has devoted a considerable part of his life to gathering an extensive assortment of famous movie posters and images. His enthusiasm for collecting was sparked during his college days when he became fascinated by a friend’s collection. This inspired Everett to embark on his journey of acquiring posters, starting with a visit to a store in New York. As time passed, his hobby evolved into a prosperous business, leading him to accumulate an astounding collection of over 2.5 million pieces.