Mohammed Siraj Was Going to Quit Cricket After Lockdown, Here's Why

Mohammad Siraj has been showcasing exceptional form in the IPL 2023, solidifying his position as a formidable bowler. His remarkable performances in international cricket, across various formats, have made him a crucial asset for the Indian team, especially in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Notably, he achieved the distinction of being the top-ranked ODI bowler for approximately two months earlier this year. Surprisingly, the 29-year-old recently revealed that he had contemplated quitting cricket during the Covid-19 lockdown. In an intriguing conversation on Gaurav Kapur’s ‘Breakfast with Champions’ episode, Siraj shared the details of this experience.

“No one would’ve faced failures like I did," confessed Siraj as he delved into his challenging journey. He candidly shared his difficult times with the RCB, where conceding 40 runs for 4 wickets became a recurring occurrence. “I was really flustered… Despite working so hard in life I was still not doing well." Siraj also acknowledged the impact of negative social media comments on a cricketer’s mindset during a slump in form, an inevitable aspect of the game. “In lockdown, I realised I’ll dedicate one year to cricket. If I play well, I’ll continue. Else I’ll quit cricket and take up some other job."

He then spilled the beans on his secret recipe for success, and it turns out it involves two key ingredients: fitness and practice! “I began focusing on my fitness and practicing bowling during this period," Siraj revealed with a smile. “And when I resumed playing, I felt a remarkable difference." Who would have thought that a pandemic-induced break could turn out to be a game-changer for Siraj?

Watch the Video Below:

top videos

In a recent triumph against RCB vs PBKS, where he claimed four wickets, Siraj highlighted the significance of the lockdown period. “The lockdown was very important for me. I was quite down before that because I used to be expensive earlier. I focused on my gym training, on my bowling and I wanted to do well," he shared. Indeed, the results speak for themselves!