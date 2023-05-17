Mohsin Khan's Last Over Heroics in LSG vs MI Get Perfect Meme Celebration Online

Mohsin Khan’s outstanding performance in the last over turned him into the hero of the evening. The fast bowler for Lucknow Super Giants showcased remarkable skills at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, preventing Mumbai Indians from clinching a victory. With just 11 runs to defend in the final over, Mohsin delivered a series of exceptional yorkers, rescuing LSG from a precarious situation following the 19 runs conceded in the penultimate over. The hosts emerged triumphant with a narrow five-run margin, and Mohsin’s impressive display continued to be the topic of discussion long after the match concluded.

His composed and exceptional performance in the final over also captivated the online users, resulting in a flurry of celebratory memes. It’s no surprise that noteworthy events often trigger a wave of humourous content, and this instance was certainly no different. Numerous memes and jokes surfaced, reflecting the collective excitement and appreciation for Mohsin’s remarkable display.

After a year-long injury layoff during which he underwent a shoulder operation, the 24-year-old made an impressive comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, his return was not without its challenges. In a recent interview, Mohsin shared that it was a difficult period, not only for him but also for his father, who had been hospitalised for the past ten days.

“Been a tough time as I was injured, playing after a year. My father got discharged from the ICU yesterday and he was in the hospital for the last 10 days and I did it for him, he would have been watching," he revealed during the post-match presentation.

Undoubtedly, the young left-handed bowler showcased his immense talent and emerged as a standout performer, receiving accolades from all quarters. Gautam Gambhir described him as one of the shining ‘M’en of the night, alongside Marcus Stoinis (another ‘M’) who top-scored for LSG with an unbeaten 89 off 47 balls, setting up a challenging chase for the visitors.

Thanks to their seventh victory from 13 matches, LSG has increased their points tally to 15, surpassing MI by one point and switching positions with their opponents to claim the third spot.