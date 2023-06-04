Mom Celebrates Daughter’s 76% in Boards And Twitter Says That is The Support We All Need

It is very important to have support from our parents in all the things that we do, especially when it comes to education. Yes, marks are important but what is even more important is the support from our parents. Elaborating on the same, a heartwarming story of a mother celebrating her child’s average score in exams has caught our attention on Twitter.

A Twitter user,’rercury in metrograde’, posted an incident of how a woman happily shared her daughter’s Class 10th board result online. As per the tweet, the daughter scored 76 per cent in the exams.”saw this one aunty posting her daughters 10th boards result which is 76% and she’s celebrating her so much, like that’s exactly the kind of support parents should give,” wrote a Twitter user.

This sparked discussion on Twitter and people started recalling their own stories. Here, have a look at the viral tweet:

“Bro our neighbours even sent meethai on their son’s 55℅ result in matric, celebrating that at least He passed,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I remember my parents being stressed before my board results came out, but they handled it pretty well I’d say.Dad would often come into my room and tell me not to worry, things would be okay, & even if it’s not a high score - it’s fine we’ll figure it out.”

I remember my parents being stressed before my board results came out, but they handled it pretty well I'd say.Dad would often come into my room and tell me not to worry, things would be okay, & even if it's not a high score - it's fine we'll figure it out. @ashis0 @Ishcomic https://t.co/S4gu09PNaI — Sreoshi (@sreoo_em) June 4, 2023

Mom broke down when I got 68% in 12th but when my younger brother got 68.6%, she legit called everyone and was happy that he passed and asked my brother to take all my cousins out for dinner, "to celebrate"yeah, wtf https://t.co/998EvRTYeC — Shlok (@shlxk9) June 3, 2023

In my house we say, all that pressure sweat worry etc. should be before exams, once results come, whatever they are, it’s a cause for celebration. Pass hogaya na bas! https://t.co/txoP1Ne21g— Abdullah Deewana (@JeanDmello) June 2, 2023

Had got 92% in xth and came 2nd overall in school. Friends wanted a party, I said yeah cool. Mom said no way. No party. We were expecting 96-97%. https://t.co/dL9cjh8p2d— Riha Umar Khalid (@gundekibhabhi) June 2, 2023

2009: I informed my parents that I was gonna fail. So when I scored 58%, they went completely berserk, distributing kilos of sweets in the neighborhood.2015: My younger sibling anticipated achieving a score of 90% or higher, but she ended up with 84%. Ghar mein maatam mana tha. https://t.co/UVHVMJp4L3 — Balram Vishwakarma (@Balram1801) June 2, 2023

