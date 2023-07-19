Mom Giving 'Daal Sample' to Son Going Grocery Shopping is Such a Mom Move and Twitter Agrees

How many of you carry a list while going grocery shopping? Ever thought of carrying a sample of the product you want to purchase. Bizarre, right? But a strange incident took place with a Twitter user after he was provided daal sample by his mom while going to purchase the product. Sharing the product’s image on Twitter, user named ‘dumyboyfriend’, wrote, “My mom gave me a sample of the kind of daal she wanted me to get from the store because she didn’t trust me to remember.”

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Trolled For Revealing Her First Celeb Crush, Fans Say ‘Trying Too Hard to Be American’

In the image, an orange coloured daal can be seen sealed and packed in a plastic bag. It is like a list but somewhat more creative, don’t you think?

While it may have been a tad bit embarrassing for the man, people on Twitter are having one hell of a time making fun of the situation. Here, have a look at the image:

My mom gave me a sample of the kind of daal she wanted me to get from the store because she didn’t trust me to remember pic.twitter.com/6u22wCI9Ls— Ahmed // Rani & Munni stan ‍♂️ (@dumyboyfriend) July 18, 2023

Since being uploaded, the image has gathered over 82K views. “Omg seeing this daal packet reminds me of those projects where we had to paste different types of daal and grain on our scrapbooks and label them…core childhood memory unlocked,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “When I got married at 22, I kept a recipe book of all my mums recipes and stuck the different daals on there and labelled them so I’d remember.”

“my mom when she writes step by step instructions for every chore she has for me when she has to go anywhere bc she thinks I am incapable of doing anything,” wrote another person.

Here are a few responses:

Mummy daddy on Twitter finally discovered https://t.co/DQAlZN1T0h— Kumail Hassan (@KumailH65917847) July 18, 2023

I’m going to make a poster chart when I send him to the shops https://t.co/2LskqNFeXV— Chris Tucker (@IsmailMateenah) July 18, 2023

I can relate with this so much https://t.co/HsBfM4GNSR— . (@Chocoaliciousx) July 18, 2023

Shinchan ki mummy ko esa karna chahiye https://t.co/6hN2Z21DhJ— kishmish (@ayeekishmish) July 18, 2023

Also Read: Threads User Points Out How Twitter’s Clone App is Similar to ‘Adipurush’, Pic Goes Viral

What do you think?