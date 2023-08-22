Mom-To-Be Wants To Name Her Daughter Cinderella, But Reddit Think It's Not A Good Idea

A woman turned to Reddit to seek opinions on her fairy-tale-inspired baby name. The user shared that she had been contemplating naming her soon-to-be-born daughter Cinderella, after the famous titular character from Disney’s beloved film. In her post, she acknowledged that her followers have been suggesting beautiful baby girl names since she had asked for them in her previous posts, but this time, she wanted their honest opinion on a name she came up with.

She goes on to reveal that the name on her mind was Cinderella. She expressed her fondness for the name and mentioned that there were several adorable nicknames that could be created out of it, suggesting ‘Cindy’ or ‘Ella’ as options.

She has also mentioned that her boyfriend has reservations about the name, deeming it ‘stupid’ and worrying that their child might become the target of teasing. The expectant mother sought guidance from Reddit users, asking whether they thought their daughter would be made fun of or if they found the name endearing.

Nonetheless, she also shared her concern about the possibility of their daughter facing mockery, saying, “I don’t want her made fun of at all but to me it’s cute.. please all input is appreciated."

Reddit users chimed in with a range of opinions. Some adamantly opposed the idea, while others adopted a more neutral stance and suggested similar names. One user even responded with a firm ‘No.’

Another Reddit user commented that while it is not their first choice compared to other princess names but I don’t entirely dislike it either. However, people will likely associate it with the Disney princess, unlike other names such as Belle, Ariel, Aurora, Merida, Elsa, Anna, Tiana, Jasmine, and others. To this, the woman replied that she is glad to get more opinions and names Ariel and Belle were are in her consideration list.

Someone else offered an alternative and asked her to consider naming her daughter Ellie instead of Cinderella.

Another user advised that while Belle or Ariel are charming princess names, Cinderella does not seem like a suitable name for a human being. “The name Cinderella is not something to inflict on a human being. It’s ok for a cat or a hamster, but a baby girl… With all due respect, no, honey, no," their comment read.

A kindergarten also joined in the conversation on Reddit and shared that she had a little girl named Cinderella in her school. While she was not bullied or made fun of her initially, she did face teasing as she grew up and reached middle school.